The Barcelona Opera House plays for thousands of plants

It is not uncommon for Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Lisu to sell shows at the Opera House, but the musicians played to an extraordinary audience on Monday Of Spain Lockdown lifting – with thousands of plants filling its seats.

The show features the work of conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia and an exhibition from the Useli Quartet String Quartet.

A total of 2,292 plants were packed into the theater, while the String Quartet performed Puccini’s “Chrysanthemum,” according to a statement from Lysu.

Even though humans are not in the audience, viewers can watch “Concerto Para El Bioceno” through the live stream.

The renowned opera house said in the statement, “It welcomes and guides the most symbolic act of protecting the value of art, music and nature. It is an introductory letter to the return of our activities.”

Plants are brought from nearby nurseries and each is donated to a health worker from the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona.

The plants will be donated to hospital workers. Credit: Emilio Morenatti / Ep

Following this “strange and painful period”, the operators “wanted to give us a different perspective to return to our operations.

Spain’s coronavirus emergency forced its program of operations to be suspended in mid-March.

The nation’s state of emergency ended on Sunday and cultural venues now reopen with a limited number of spectators.

Worldwide, demonstrators are struggling with sanctions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have tried to stream online, while others have Drive-In has been screened in movie theaters , And some are even booked to play in empty stadiums.