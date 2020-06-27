The best books of the week

Rodham

Curtis Sittenfeld (fiction, random house)

What if Hillary doesn’t marry Bill? What if they had a serious relationship with Yale Law School and then went their separate ways? This is the premise of this fascinating novel, which began in 1971 and a young HRC eventually breaks up with Bill and begins his career and political career.

The Vanishing Half

Britt Bennett (fiction, Riverhead Books)

The Vignes twin sisters were all the same, but they lived very different lives. A sister lives in the same southern town with her black daughter, who once fled; The other goes for white and lives with a white husband. An emotional family story from the 1950s to the 90s.

Friends and strangers

J. Courtney Sullivan (fiction, Knapp)

After decades in New York City, Elisabeth and her husband moved to a small town. A new mother, Elisabeth is struggling to get back home in a Facebook group of Brooklyn moms to get used to her new life (she doesn’t decide whether to make friends with them or make fun of her in the new town of moms). A college student struggling with debts begins a friendship with her baby sitter. Very timely.

Ambiguity

B. A. Paris (fiction, St. Martin’s Press)

The 40th birthday bash is full of ntic, dark family secrets – every family member waits until the party is over before they spill them. But when that time comes, none of them will be the same.

The Schiffan trenches

Andre Leon Talley (Memoir, Ballantine Books)

Fashion Legend, formerly Vogue’s longtime creative director, reveals his life in fashion, taking him from the Deep South to the New York fashion runways, with Andy Warhol, Carl Lagerfeld, and others. , He certainly cooks about Anna Wintour. A fascinating book written by a charming man.

Request

David Bell (fiction, Berkeley)

Ryan Francis has the perfect life. Until one day, his friend Blake is asked to help a woman enter the house to retrieve some of the items that Blake is dealing with in an affair. At first, Ryan refused; But when Blake threatens to reveal his worst secret, he agrees. When Ryan arrives at the woman’s house, he is shocked to see that she is dead – and he is horrified to find out that he knew her.