The Black Lives Matter movement supports Real Madrid’s Marcelo goal celebrations

8 hours ago
by Niki J. Layton
With Real 2-0 over Eibar, Marcelo scored Los Blancos’ third goal and celebrated by raising his knee and fist.

These two actions echo the protests of past athletes.

Marcelo also paid tribute to black protest and liberation by raising his fist. Most notably, Olympic medalists John Carlos and Tommy Smith raised their fists on the podium during the 1968 national anthem at the Olympic Games in Mexico City.

The gesture has been adopted many times since then and many have raised their fists during the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests Death of George Floyd.

La Liga title race

Real is 2-1 behind the leaders, winning 3-1 Barcelona Madrid club’s coach, Zinedine Zidane, is looking at his 200th game in extraordinary surroundings.

With the renovation of Bernabeu Stadium, the club will be playing their home games at the 6,000-seat Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, located on Real’s training ground.

Estadio chose to use blank stands at Alfredo di Stefano to showcase the Real Madrid banner
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga League announced the start of the rebuilding, before playing, teams at all levels of Spanish football The minute is silence To remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time of writing, 243,928 cases have been confirmed in Spain Kovid-19, With fewer than 50 new cases, with 27,136 deaths in the last 24 hours.
