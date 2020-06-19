The Canadian plastic surgeon allegedly shot patients without their consent

The Canadian plastic surgeon is accused of photographing thousands of patients at his Toronto clinic without their consent.

Dr. Martin Jugenberg, 45, described himself as “Dr. 6ix, ”the National Post reported, alleging that patients were filmed and posted some pictures online at his two-storey clinic at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel, citing a disciplinary panel.

The panel alleges that Jugenburg, among other things, allowed a film crew to film breast augmentation surgery, contrary to the patient’s wishes.

“This case is what Dr. Jugenberg repeatedly infringes on the privacy of his patients,” Carolyn Silver, a lawyer representing the regulator, told the panel. “And not only were his own patients involved in these violations by Dr. Jugenberg, but there were also many patients who allowed other doctors to use his office space in his office in downtown Toronto.”

Zugenberg’s lawyer told the panel on Wednesday that his clinic had pleaded guilty to professional misconduct, but denied other charges against him.

He said he would not allow a TV film crew to perform the surgery if he knew the patient would not agree.

“I understand that she agreed to have the staff in surgery, but only for the picture,” Jugenberg said Toronto Sun.. “There is no written consent and on the back, this is what I do.”

He said 24 cameras were set up at the clinic in early 2017 on Jugenberg. A document from the disciplinary panels says two signs – one in the lobby and the other in the operating room – were notified to patients of the cameras, but one was missing.

“There are no signals that patients are enrolled during their patient encounters, consultations and / or procedures. [Jugenburg] These recordings did not tell patients that he had access to them on his phone, ”said an app.

The regulator, according to the document, said the recordings of the exposed patients were “breasts, buttocks and genitals”.

Jగngenberg emailed his patients in 2018, describing the cameras as “for security purposes” and apologizing for not making them clear The National Post reported.

The regulator ordered Jugenberg last year to remove all cameras from areas where patients were exposed.

The Jugenberg hearing lasts until July.