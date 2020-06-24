The city of Texas has ordered businesses to log patrons amid the rise of coronavirus

The city of Texas has ordered some businesses to track customers for the spread of coronavirus, according to a report.

The city of Laredo on Tuesday approved a new rule that requires adult-based businesses, such as bars and bingoes, to document those entering their premises to improve contact tracing efforts. The Laredo Morning Times reported.

They need to remove the patron’s name, address and phone number – and then submit the information to health authorities every week, the outlet reported. Any violations will be fined $ 1,000.

Laredo is located about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio, on the Mexican border and has a population of about 261,000 people.

Lone Star State has made the decision as new cases and the number of coronavirus patients increase.

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that he was attentive that the state was once again receiving 5,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 hospitalizations for the second day in a row.

“COVID-19 is spreading heavily throughout the state of Texas,” Abbott said News Center KFDA-TV.

Texans have so far reported at least 122,000 cases, including 2,236 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

With post wires