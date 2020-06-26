By the time the NHL Draft Lottery Draw was completed on Friday night, we knew whether the Rangers would be able to pull off the first-overall pick / Stanley Cup Championship Daily Double; Will the Islanders have the same opportunity or will they retain their 2020 first-rounder; And whether the Devils will claim a first-overall pick for the third time in four years.

Confused? You better believe it.

The NHL’s lottery includes seven dwarfs this season, who were not invited to the league’s 24-team Cotillion Ball (six, to be sure, were selected by San Jose, Ottawa), and eight qualified-round losers. Eight “placeholder” teams will enter the drawing, as their identities will not be known until the qualifiers expire in August. They are called teams A through H, all of which have the same odds.

Each of the first three options will have separate drawings. If the first three picks go to Neer-Do-Well – Detroit, Ottawa, Los Angeles, Anaheim, New Jersey or Buffalo – all eight qualified-round losers will be selected in the reverse order of their season totals. But if the “placeholder” wins any of the first three picks, there will be another lottery between the qualifiers and the first round of the 16-team playoffs to determine the team’s identity.

The Rangers have their own first-rounder plus Toronto or Carolina with the Brady Scuzzy deadline deal The Islanders’ first-rounder will travel to Ottawa by contract for Jean-Gabriel Peugeot, unless it is a top-three pick. In that case, the Islanders are heading to the Senators with a 2021 first-rounder.

The Devils are one of seven to press against the window, entering the lottery with a 7.5 percent chance at the first overall pick. New Jersey won the lottery last year and Jack Hughes two years after winning the 2017 lottery and selecting Nico Hischier.

If the Rangers lose the qualifier, the first-overall pick and Rimouski can be shot as a “placeholder” on left wing Alexis Lafrenier. If they beat Carolina they will have a second shot at it, losing to Columbus in the Toronto Qualifier, and both the Leafs and the Cannes out of the top three.

In that case, the Maple Leafs will keep their selection through the conditions of their previous trade (Patrick Marley) with the Carolina, and the Blueshirts will receive the Hurricanes option. But you don’t know that Friday; You only know that “placeholders” are in the top three.

Otherwise, blueshirts are eligible to choose between the Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs. The original draft date has not been scheduled.