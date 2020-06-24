The election map is getting worse for Trump

As we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), The really important thing is Electoral College.

Unfortunately for Trump, the chances of winning the 270 electoral votes he needs to win a second term are dim at least for the moment.

Last week, two major political prognosticators at the Cook Political Report – Amy Walter and 538’s Nate Silver – released updated versions of the election chart. And the image they portrayed for Trump is terrible.

“With less than five months to run for election, President Trump is a serious underdog for re-election” Walter wrote , Who voted 248 electoral votes solidly or toward Biden, and 204 strongly or favorably on Trump.