The Emmys will go on to host Jimmy Kimmel in September 2020

As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the statement acknowledged the fluid nature of this year’s plans and said the midnight host would serve as the host for the third time, ABC said on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where we do this or how we do it or why we do it, but we’re doing it and I’m hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.

The show will air on September 20 and on ABC.

Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.