The Emmys will go on to host Jimmy Kimmel in September 2020

4 hours ago
by Henry L. Joiner
As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the statement acknowledged the fluid nature of this year’s plans and said the midnight host would serve as the host for the third time, ABC said on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where we do this or how we do it or why we do it, but we’re doing it and I’m hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.

The show will air on September 20 and on ABC.

Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

Additional details about the show will be announced “soon,” ABC said.

“We know that Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a particularly entertaining, funny and moving primetime Emmys show,” said ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke. “He is a true master of ceremonies honoring this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show for the past few months, he addresses this important event with heart and humor and brings much needed happiness. Optimism for our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Kimmel will also serve as executive producer of the Emmys.

The Emmys Host’s announcement comes a day after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 93rd Oscar Awards Rescheduled For the first time in 40 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscars will now take place on April 25, 2021.

