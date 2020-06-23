The failure of the Trump pandemic is now directly affecting his campaign

Doctors fear that Trump’s risky decision to go ahead with the indoor rally of test results has become a super-spreader epidemic in the worst possible light. While Trump insists that the US has already “won” the fight, they also show that the virus that is now passing through the South and West – the re-elected heart of the “Great American Comeback” has had a devastating impact. Bid.

Trump has continued to increase it, without reducing the political damage caused by the virus. The controversy on Monday gave new life to his comments after he told his staff to slow down testing for the virus to avoid finding new cases, which now reflects his negligence in responding to the pandemic. 120,000 Americans.

Trump described his comments as “semi-tongue in cheek”, noting that the problem is not so widespread in America, but that the test is deeply ingrained in society.

“Instead of 25 million tests, say we did 10 million tests, we seem to be doing very well because we have so few cases. You understand that. I don’t do that, but I would say: do a lot more than other countries. Trump does, but we are actually doing the right thing. ”

The remarks triggered another new political storm, which further complicates efforts by the presidential campaign team to return after Saturday’s embarrassment. The campaign team is now considering smaller venues for Trump events – which will certainly hurt the commander-in-chief’s ego or public spaces where supporters feel more comfortable.

No president can afford to run for re-election. For Trump, the centrality of his big rallies to his political id and the bravery they have fulfilled for a president who is an outsider in Washington, his style is even worse.

Strong base

There is no doubt that the president has a strong hold on Republican voters – the GOP senators’ unwillingness to reprimand him for his latest racist remark – when the coronavirus, which originated in China, was called “kung flu” – proof of that.

Trump’s return to the sidewalk has given Fox News the biggest Saturday night television audience in its history, with some Trump fans worried about the virus, suggesting that their absence from Tulsa hasn’t dampened the excitement.

Trump has always defied political gravity – and for months the effect of house orders and lockdowns has made it harder than usual for political analysts to get a rough estimate of how much the country now sees the president.

The rally controversy points to more fundamental political challenges facing Trump, as he pushes former Democratic vice president Joe Biden into the polls and tightens his grip on the country for nearly half of the virus.

See Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

The incident on Saturday night sent a signal that the danger from the pandemic had ended so badly and that America was on its way back. Instead, Trump supporters who chose not to show up at the indoor event that brought the risk of infection suggested that they might not yet believe the core message of their hero campaign.

With every opportunity for thousands of Americans to die before election day, Trump must face the prospect that his rejection and mismanagement of the deadly public health crisis will turn his campaign into a shambles that will never move. App.

Watching the attacks

The President’s response to the pathetic 48 hours was typical – it was a total attack. He has targeted Biden and the Democrats, demonstrating his aggressiveness and also the concern in his inner circle.

Trump has dismissed a series of searing claims on Twitter – and there is no evidence in fact – that many states are considering mail-in voting, leading to massive fraud and foreign interference in the November election.

The presidential team has embarked on a new offensive against Biden’s health and mental abilities. They say they are afraid of taking on the former vice president – to stick to the former vice president’s convention and sign up for only three official presidential debates in the fall – and not the extra encounters Trump wants. This strategy is a return to an attempt to define Biden as ineligible to run for president – a battleground state election that does not seem to work if anything is to continue.

When Trump was in political trouble he often returned to the safest place – a tough immigration policy, signing an executive order that would further restrict legal immigration.

On Tuesday, Trump will travel to Arizona to tour a section of the border wall, which is very basic to his appeal to conservative base supporters during his first presidential campaign.

The president’s actions are his aggressive supporters. Coupled with Saturday’s campaign rally, which is laced with lavish self-praise, general racism and misinformation, it’s hard to see how they can appeal to voters who are not Trump’s base.

The Arizona trip – which provides fodder for Trump’s conservative media promotion unit – will surely be overshadowed by the state’s increasingly fierce battle with the virus. Grand Canyon State was one of 10 other states Trump won, which saw seven cases of new coronavirus daily on June 21. According to data from Johns Hopkins University

While the president is away from town, his two public health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the state’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, will testify before the House Committee on the increasingly serious situation. In many states.

Trump will try to put his embarrassing behind-the-scenes footage on Saturday night as he addresses the “Students for Trump” event in Arizona.

Attendees were told to bring face masks to the event, but would not be forced to wear them.

Democrats are already trying to use Trump’s comment about slowing the test in Oklahoma, which he portrayed as a symbol of a mismanaged effort to fix the virus that caused the economy to shut down.

“In his diatribe two nights ago, he told me to stop testing because the numbers were growing … my God,” Biden told a fundraising event, according to a pool report Monday.