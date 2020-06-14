The first observer was a Sikh who graduated from West Point

Second Lieutenant Anmol Narang, a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, was the first observer of the academy to adopt religious practices, including Sikh, that is, her hair, which called for allowing one’s hair to grow naturally without cutting it.

“It was an incredible feeling,” Narang told CNN. “It’s a humble experience. I haven’t worked hard for anything in my life. Being a Sikh woman is a very important part of my identity and it would be great if my experience played a small role in inspiring others, regardless of career field.”

The Sikh Alliance confirmed to CNN that Narang was the first Sikh to graduate from West Point, while other Sikhs graduated from the academy.

The 23-year-old graduate hopes her efforts to represent her religion and community will inspire Americans to learn more about the Sikh faith, the world’s fifth-largest religion.

Narang said he decided to apply to West Point to study nuclear engineering and pursue a career in air defense systems after visiting Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her graduation marks a tremendous success for Sikh Americans. Congress in 1987 Passed a law Various religious groups, including Sikhs, have been banned from practicing certain articles of their faith while working in the military. 30 years , Sikh members of the military were not allowed to practice the core tenets of their face. In 2017, eight years after the Sikh Alliance launched its campaign to end a US military ban on certain religious practices that limit Sikh members, the Army updated its rules on religious freedom. READ NYC Weldsgate closed to Williamsburg playground amid coronavirus “I am very proud to see (Second Lieutenant) Narang achieve his goal and by doing so remove the barrier for any Sikh American who wants to serve,” US Army Captain Simratpal Singh said in a statement. “The widespread acceptance of Sikh service members in all service departments, as well as top leadership positions such as West Point, benefits not only the rights of religious minority individuals but also the strength and diversity of the US military.” President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed 1,107 graduates, including Narang, who met at the academy’s annual opening. Instead of meeting at the traditional venue of the ceremony, Michie Stadium, the graduates are 6 feet apart from each other in a plain parade field to meet Kovid-19’s public health needs. Family and friends are not allowed for this event but can be found online. “This premier military academy produces only the finest – the strongest – and the bravest. The West Point is a cosmic symbol of American courage, loyalty, devotion, discipline and skill,” Trump began, reading from his address, Teleprompter. “I am here today to greet the United States of America with 1,107 new officers in the most extraordinary army on the battlefield. Thank you for answering your country’s call,” he said. Narang completes his Basic Officer Leadership course at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. She will move to her first posting in Okinawa, Japan in January 2021.

