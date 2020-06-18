The forgotten stars of the golden age of Malian photography

Who wrote Helen Jennings

Helen Jennings is the editorial director for Natal Media, an editorial platform that celebrates African creativity.

Mali’s golden age of 20th century studio photography is often the Sedou Kesta and Malik Sidiba , Sought out black-and-white images in the art world. This particular time in the history of the West African country has spawned many other photographers deserving of contemporary attention, both before and after independence from France in the 1960s.

Enter Black Shade projects . Moroccan art consultant Myriam Badi founded the Itinerant Exhibition Platform, an exhibition of African photography, which focuses on Mali’s rich archives last year, to give visibility to unknown artists and illustrate the nuances of Africa’s photographic lineage.

“Nice Miseny (Fine Braid)” by Yusuf Sogodogo (1983)

Founder Natal Media , An editorial platform that celebrates African creativity, I have been following closely with the presentation of Yusuf Sogodogo’s works since the launch of Black Shade projects in London last fall. This Malian photographer was born in 1955 and went into photography in the 1980s. He is currently the director of the influential Cader de Promotion Por La Formation en Photography (CFP) in the Malian capital Bamako and has exhibited extensively, if not in the last decade. Black Shade Projects showcases his “Tresses du Mali” series, which depicts the country’s intricate hairstyles. The timeless quality of the work and the universal appeal served as the perfect jump-off point for the body.

“Blackshade Projects intends to showcase Malian photography beyond recognizable names, not only by preserving the archives of these veterans, but also by promoting wider dialogue in the hope of expanding and diversifying art collections,” she said in an interview with Natal. During the launch. “It describes Africa’s multifaceted stories through a more authentic narrative.”

“Jean Fille Elgonte (Elegant Young Lady)” (1967) by Adama Kouyate Credit: Courtesy of Adama Kouyata / Black Shades Project

The second exhibition of Black Shade Projects, “Her Eyes, They Never Lie”, recently closed at the AFRƎ Culture African Salon in Marrakech’s informal art week in late February. This time, two photographers are in view.

Abdurrahmane Sakali, who came from Senegal in 1946 and moved to Bamako, became one of the city’s most famous photographers in the 1960s. Adama Kouate grew up in the village of Bougouni in Mali, trained in Bamako under the then famous photographer Bakari Daumbia, and opened studios in towns throughout Mali and in Bouca in Cote d’Ivoire. (He passed away at the age of 92 just days before the show, which marked the first international exhibition of these specific works.)

“Jean Fille Amoures (Young Lady in Love)” (1969) by Adama Kouyata

“Her Eyes, They Never Lie” focuses on these artists’ aspirations and the empathetic portrayals of female sitters taken during modernity and social and cultural change. Each image is a fitted scene in which women – young and old, family and friends – can be seen as easy, attractive and confident. Sometimes mysterious, at other times strong, they project agency and uncover elegance.

“This is a show about women, but more specifically about the gaze of these women – how they allow us to see, and look back at us,” explained Body Marrakech. “It’s not about the body, or how they are. Their intent is to feel it through their eyes. I am interested in representing these artists who are key figures in this niche photography movement and their photographs convey a deeper, more layered narrative. ‘Who are these women?’

“Jeans Coppins (Young Friends)” by Abdurrahmane Sakali (1962)

Lisa Anderson, founder of Platform Black British Art, which hosted the exhibition, further explained: “These photographs illuminate the kindness and creativity of African women in Mali and the African Diaspora in the post-colonial independence era,” she wrote in an email. “The women of these portraits have chosen to take them to celebrate their personal style expression, often combining traditional fashion with western elements.

“These empowered moments are used as modes of escape and freedom,” she continued. “We never know the circumstances that led them to the studio, but through this exhibition we were able to honor these photographs as cultural treasures.”

Black Shade Projects Textile and Performance Artist Enam Gwevonio has been invited by Black British Female Artist Collective founder and illustrator and exhibitionist Adelaide Damova to respond to the archives of artists who have exhibited their own works. This creative dialogue will add more imagery and meaning to new audiences.

“Portrait de Femmela La Belle Coifur (Portrait of a Woman with a Beautiful Hairstyle)” (1963) Abdurrahmane Sakali Credit: Courtesy Abdurrahman Sakali / Black Shades Project

As the body prepares for future exhibitions, she hopes that her inspiring mentors will fuel new photography on and off the continent.

“Their extensive catalogs and artistic innovations have paved the way for more diverse cultural practices, which will resonate and inspire future generations,” she said.

Top image: “On East Ensemble (We’re Together)” by Adama Kouyate (1967)