The Governor General of Jamaica has ceased the use of the royal emblem on the ‘objectionable image’.

Governor General Patrick Allen made the announcement Friday on the British monarchy in Jamaica. Allen said he was suspending personal use of the Order of St. Michael and St. George’s logo. On the Governor General’s website.
According to the British, the sign features a side view of St. Michael and Satan Website of the royal family. The image, posted on the Governor General’s website and highlighted by Allen, shows Satan as a dark-skinned man under the feet of a white main angel and has recently provoked anger in Jamaica.

Allen said in his statement that the suspension follows “the concerns raised by citizens over the image on the medal and the worldwide rejection of the use of objects that normalize the continued decline of people of color.”

Seeking a revision of the film, Allen sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of St Michael and St George, recommending that it “be changed to reflect a comprehensive picture of the shared humanity of all people.”

CNN reached out to the Palace press office for comment, but have not yet received a response.

The Royal website states that The Order of St Michael and St George has been recognized for services to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of foreign service officers and diplomats in a foreign country.

