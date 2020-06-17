The governor of New York signed more police reform laws

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. speaking at City Club in Los Angeles on December 3, 2019 Earl Gibson III / AP

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. announced Tuesday that Los Angeles Police Department officials are trying to replace unarmed and law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and that they will be responsible for responding to “non-violent services.”

“We need to reimagine the safety of the public in the 21st century. This reduces the need for armed police, especially when the situation is not necessary,” Wesson said in a statement today.

Weson, the first African American president of the Los Angeles City Council, said police have moved from part of the solution to some of the problem and “may not be the best” to respond to emergencies.

“These calls need to be sent to workers with specialized training who are well prepared to handle the situation,” Wesson said. “My colleague Newry Martinez and I are calling for a systematic crisis-response plan to replace the presence of police in crime-free situations with specialist training, including medical professionals, mental health workers, homeless workers, treatment workers and others.”

Read Wesson’s tweet about the motion:

Some background: At least Seven Los Angeles police officers The police department told CNN on June 10 that they had been fired from their field duties after using excessive force during recent protests.

The move came as police across the country opened fire Violent responses to demonstrators protesting police brutality. As the critics suggest Tear gas, rubber bullets and, in many cases, physical acts as examples of excessive force.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate allegations of misconduct, department policy violations and excessive force during a recent civil unrest,” police said in a statement.

The department has assigned 40 investigators to “thoroughly investigate every complaint” and “hold each officer accountable for their actions.” Fifty-six complaints are currently being investigated and 28 were forcibly launched, Los Angeles police said.