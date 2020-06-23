entertainment

The ‘Hamilton’ movie trailer was released ahead of the Disney + premiere

32 mins ago
by Henry L. Joiner
An illustrated version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to premiere on July 3 on streaming service Disney +.

The 60-second trailer, released Sunday, features scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, which is set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number “Alexander Hamilton” and “Satisfactory.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead role and introduces other members of the original cast, including David Diggs, Philippe Sue, Jonathan Graff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos and Okeriet Onadowan.

Miranda posted the trailer of the film on Twitter: “You will always be satisfied.”

“Hamilton” was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas in October 2021, but the studio initially decided to release the film on its subscription streaming service. Coronavirus pandemic.

“Hamilton”, which debuted in theaters in 2015, tells the story of US founder Father Alexander Hamilton and touches on themes including immigration, the War of Independence and the US economy. It won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and earned 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In May, Diggs, a cast member who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in production, admitted he was worried about the music being released on Disney +.

“I never saw him do that, and there is still a lot of people talking to me about what I did. I don’t see a reason for that kind of attention,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“At some point, I’m going to force myself to look at it and actually deal with my own feelings about this, so it’s critical for me.”

