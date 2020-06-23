The ‘Hamilton’ movie trailer was released ahead of the Disney + premiere

An illustrated version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to premiere on July 3 on streaming service Disney +.

The 60-second trailer, released Sunday, features scenes from the critically acclaimed drama, which is set to a mash-up of the show’s opening number “Alexander Hamilton” and “Satisfactory.”

It highlights Miranda in the lead role and introduces other members of the original cast, including David Diggs, Philippe Sue, Jonathan Graff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos and Okeriet Onadowan.

Miranda posted the trailer of the film on Twitter: “You will always be satisfied.”