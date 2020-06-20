The head of the Roosevelt Island Agency fired on racist and sexual abuse comments

The head of the state agency overseeing Roosevelt Island was dismissed for making “racially and sexually harassing comments,” The Post has learned.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. President and CEO Susan Rosenthal was fired following an investigation by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, which began with a complaint from an employee of the agency.

Details of the white Rosenthal complaint were not immediately available.

Rosenthal previously served as General Counsel for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and as the agency’s chief ethics officer.

Rosenthal’s words came to an end on June 19 – a holiday celebrating the liberation of slaves in the United States.

“On June 12, a Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation employee complained to the governor’s office, alleging that the president of the company used inappropriate language and engaged in inappropriate behavior,” Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi said in a statement.

“The complaint was sent to the New York State Governor’s Office of Employee Relations for immediate investigation.

“This research proves that the president used racially and sexually offensive language, clearly violating the stringent standards set by the state government and this administration.”

“The president was immediately abolished,” he said.

Rosenthal did not return voice and text messages requesting comment.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 as a public utility company to plan, design, develop, operate and operate Roosevelt Island.

RIOC serves the island’s residents and operates its two-mile highway, along with its parks, buildings, sports facilities and public transportation – including the iconic aerial tramway.

It also operates the Public Safety Department to protect residents, businesses and visitors.

RIOC has previously been under fire for complaints about questionable spending and its public safety department.