The judge rejected Trump’s request to block John Bolton’s book

A federal judge has denied a request by the Trump administration to stop former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing a new memo.

Team Trump argued that the book was classified because it contained classified information. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth disagreed with his decision, handed out Saturday.

“Although the unilateral conduct of Bolton raises serious national security issues, the government has not established that the ban is an appropriate solution,” writes Lamberth.

Bolton, who served from April 2018 to September 2019, gave an outrageously critical account of the Trump administration.

The allegations that Trump has tried to help Chinese President Xi Jinping win re-election with strategic purchases of US agricultural products have already begun to emerge. Bolton accused the president of “wonderfully unaware of how he runs the White House.”

In response to the decision, the President Tweeted on Saturday:

“Wow, I finally agree with the failed political consultant Steve Schmidt. Waco called John Bolton” the worst person who ever failed in his duty to save America. ” He washed up the opportunity, violated the law by releasing classified information (in bulk).

<br />

As in the past, Trump has been with past aides who have written critical accounts of their White House work Gave blistering attack New book online.

“Waco John Bolton’s” Very Troubled “(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Until the day I fired him, he said all the good things about me in print. A disgruntled boring fool who only wants to go to war. Never had a clue, was banished & happily dumped. What a dope! ”He said in a tweet on Thursday.