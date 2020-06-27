The latest Covid-19 hotbeds to become meat packing plants

The local Aldi and Lidl stores are being avoided by locals due to their proximity to the 2 Sisters poultry processing plant that was forced to close after an outbreak of coronavirus. Two hundred workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

The concern is felt by those who know the plant is common. Some told CNN that when the nobody stayed home, they would only get the statutory sick pay worth around 20% of their salary. 2 Sisters denied that their sick pay policy had anything to do with the outbreak.

There are so many outbreaks in meat packing factories around the world that scientists are now examining whether plants can be part of the problem.

“We can speculate, but I think there are three things that pop up: these people work very, very quickly together, it’s cold in there and it’s humid,” said Dr. Thomas Kamradt, an immunologist and professor at the University Hospital, Friedrich-Schiller University, Jena, Germany.

Cold and wet environment

A number of scientists have found that the cold, humid environment inside the plants could help spread the virus. “These animal cadavers have been sprayed with water all the time, so you have aerosols, and it’s cold … it’s something that deserves very thorough investigation,” Kamradt said.

Without fresh air and direct sunlight , the novel coronavirus can linger for hours, or even days, scientists said. Studies have shown that the virus can survive up to three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces, materials that are common in food processing plants. In aerosol form, it can remain viable and infectious for hours.

Rowland Kao, a professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at the University of Edinburgh, also pointed out that experiments show that lower temperatures result in higher rates of transmission and improvements in other coronaviruses such as MERS. “While this is not the case for Covid-19, similar mechanisms may apply,” he told The Science Media Center.

Essential workers packed close quarters

Most experts say that social distancing and mask wear are by far the most effective ways of spreading the virus. But keeping a distance is not always possible in a factory setting.

James Wood, a professor at Cambridge Infectious Diseases, a research center at the University of Cambridge, said the food processing plants inside the epidemics are likely to be “a combination of factors that can make them lethal.”

“People have to stand close to each other and shout to themselves. You have people working long shifts close to each other, all those things magnify the risk of infection,” he said.

Shouting, singing, and talking loudly is the thought of releasing more virus-laden droplets into the air. Crucially, people can spread the virus unknowingly, without feeling sick.

Vulnerable communities

The outbreaks of meat plants have affected vulnerable communities, including migrants. Food processing plants in jobs are notoriously hard and among the lowest paid, it often makes it difficult for employers to find local staff.

“They’re not the most popular places to work, so often you end up with migrants or foreign workers living in large communities, and you’ve got the transmission potential that goes out there,” he said. “Wood said.”

A large proportion of workers in the industry are often foreign-born and come from a number of countries. More than two-thirds of the 75,000 workers employed in the UK are migrant workers from elsewhere in Europe, according to the British Meat Processing Association. In the US, immigrants make up nearly 30% of all meat-packing plants. In Germany, it’s around a third.

Paddy McNaught, a regional official for the labor union Unite in Wales, said workers in the industry often receive sick pay, another factor that could lead to outbreaks. “So when you’re in a situation like this, when you have low pay, you have very little spare income, you have more risk than when you have a risk and go to work. 14 days for time off and isolate, ”he said. The industry must have enough workers to afford adequate protection, he added.