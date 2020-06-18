The mask-less man remembers the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and goes shopping on video shows

A man appeared in a video harassing an employee at a Brooklyn coffee shop to remove a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

Rohan Singh said a white man was shot outside Burley Coffee in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 9:35 am on Thursday.

“I want to take coffee,” Singh Wrote on Twitter. “But we decided it was time for us to educate ourselves on this racist hole and” protest about how important all lives are. “

Encounter Shared on YouTube The unidentified man argues that the sign is “a very racist thing out there.”

“No mask, no service. You should go, ”the employee can be heard telling a person who is not wearing a face covering.

But the man refused to budge, showing the sign, “You have to take it.”

“It’s an establishment. This is her office. Stop harassing her, ”said another bystander.

However, the man insisted that he was “protesting” and broke the chant “the subject of all life.”

“This is not a protest. You are hurting me, ”the employee told him.

Singh said the encounter lasted about 20 minutes before the barista left the store and closed the door behind her.

Burley Coffee Said on its Instagram page on Thursday “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident with this person.”

“We stand firm with Black Lives Matter and commend our staff for keeping the hatred visible at our door,” the store wrote.

The video began airing on Thursday afternoon on Twitter, with more than 600,000 views.

“I can’t believe it happened in Bed Stuy,” said AIRSTEVEJOBS Post clip Stage.