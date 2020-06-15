The MTA’s homeless effort was a bust, the inspector general found

The agency’s watchdog said in a new report that the MTA’s multi-million dollar effort to shrink the homeless population in the city’s subways is a costly fall.

Complaints about vagrants in the system have been raised after the agency renewed its $ 5 million annual effort last year to get into and out of subways – MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny’s office found that speeding homeless train delays were fast.

The “most expensive” and “least effective” program costs at least 6 to 2.6 million above the introduction – but 10 teams of MTA police and social workers from the contractor Bowery Residents’ Committee drew only three transients from the system per night, the report said.

“The OIG staff observed the program at night. Dozens of homeless people were on the trains for every 1 who accepted the service,” the IG staff wrote.

Despite the MTA’s “good faith” program, delays for homeless individuals have continued their upward trajectory since the first half of 2019, the IG reported. Homelessness related incidents were delayed by 100 in January and February.

Ryder complaints about homelessness, meanwhile, rose in August after months of decline, IG said. In February of the last month of available data, the MTA received 550 complaints – more than double the number in February 2019.

After announcing their presence on Gov. Cuomo transit last summer as “exaggerated” and “the worst it has ever been,” teams began trying to get the homeless out of the system at end-of-line stations last summer.

The effort was mainly hampered by the MTA’s limited ability to force the homeless off trains and the vast web of social failures that have fostered homelessness, the IG office concludes.

The IG office has begun its investigation after auditors from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office accused BRC workers of spending only 26 percent of their time individually to treat homeless people – half the time required for the company’s $ 5 million contract.

Pokorny himself went to inspect the situation at Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station last year and sent a stern letter to the agency, stating, “People seeking food in trash cans have stepped out of the BRC’s office door and homeless people are lying directly on the ground at the BRC office.” “

Finally, the IG’s investigation concluded that the BRC was responsible for its whereabouts.

However, the MTA has in many ways failed to monitor the program and has no clear understanding of what will happen to the homeless if they accept help from the BRC.

ReTreech providers that record homeless people have achieved “placement” if they accept a wide range of services – even services that can be retrieved on the subway after a while, IG found.

The entire program was effectively halted in May, when the MTA took the unprecedented step of shutting down the system overnight to eliminate homelessness and clean up trains between coronaviruses. The agency has also instituted new regulations that prohibit excursions at stations.

The IG recommends that the MTA continue to consider whether it is worth “spending millions” annually when the subways are fully reopened – but that the need for better oversight is needed.

The MTA accepted the results of the IG and pledged the change.

“We agree to have in-depth consultations with partner agencies before implementation / programs are established – to clarify roles, define performance metrics, set clear goals and delegate responsibility for collecting and reporting accurate data about the effectiveness of any program.” Feinberg writes.