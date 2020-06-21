In the event that the gift fails as you will ever see, the city’s Homeless Services Department is renewing a major contract with the Bowery Residents Committee to do critical work in getting homeless from subways and mass-transit stations. Nonprofit Spot Record.

Heck, BRC on a three year contract that has expired. From the 40.6 million to the new contract.5.5.5 million.

This, when the inspector general of the MTA recently flagged the outfit as “too expensive” and “least effective.”

“The OIG staff observed the program at night, with dozens of homeless people on the trains for every 1 who accepted services,” says IG Carolyn Pokorny’s report. All in all, the MTA police and the 10-person crew of BRC social workers can drive three transients out of the station per night.

In recent months, the nonprofit has raised at least 6 to 2.6 million beyond the contract to cover overtime costs – although it is clear that Andrew Cuomo has ordered the closure of the subways overnight, giving good results.

The IG investigation was launched after state comptroller Tom DiNapoli called the “difficult” homeless in the subways in January. He also highlighted the lack of city and MTA oversight, with BRC workers spending just 26 percent of their time reaching out to homeless people in person – half the time required for the company’s contract.

In February, The Post reported that a Wargrant threatened to fire BRC staff over how nonprofit workers went missing for days at Penn Station.

A DHS flak emphasizes that “along with the MTA, the BRC is an important partner in the effort to help New Yorkers get back on their feet without protection on the subways.” And: “We need their experience, expertise and cooperation at every stage.”

No: DHS should stop doubling down on the underperforming process and look for the ones that actually work.