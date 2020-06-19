The NYCD’s anti-crime unit was fired after the NYC fire

This week’s shootings in New York City have reported 27 incidents and 36 victims since Monday – the day the NYPD abolished its Platform Crime Prevention Unit, The Post reported Friday.

By comparison, there were only 12 shootings in the same week last year.

“This is what the politicians wanted – no bail, none of the raiders, no police arrested,” an angry law enforcement agency said Friday.

“All of those things are equal people wandering the street with guns and shooting each other.”

There were at least four murders in the shooting spree, sources told The Post.

A murder was reported Monday night at 10 p.m. On Franklin Avenue in The Bronx, a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the back and hip; The second shooting victim was hospitalized at the scene.

Another murder occurred early Wednesday morning outside the Brooklyn party, where a Queens man, Jomo Glasgow, 35, was fatally shot in the torso in front of a home party on East 49th Street near Snyder Avenue.

Police said the dying victim was able to drag himself around the block before collapsing. The second victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the buttocks outside the same party.

Members of the NYPD’s Anti-Crime Unit were reassigned to uniformed patrolling duties on Monday – what police commissioner Dermot Shia called a “seismic” change affecting 600 police.

Almost six years after Eric Garner was killed by a chokehold, the unit was disbanded, shouting, “I don’t shy away” for police brutality protesters.

The week-long shootout was in Jamaica, Queens, with an incident on Wednesday morning from 3 p.m. A 29-year-old man was fatally wounded in the chest and a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

On Thursday night alone, there were at least five shootings in Brooklyn.

At 7:30 p.m. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chin on Pennsylvania Avenue in eastern New York.

At 9:24 p.m. A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on East 93rd Street in Brownsville.

At 10:23 pm. On Albany Avenue in Crown Heights, a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg.

At 10:30 pm. At Bushwick Avenue and Cornelia Street in Bushwick, a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Just before midnight, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The shooting continued until Friday morning.

At 1:30 am, a 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right foot at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left heel of the Wise Towers housing project on West 90th Street at 2:40 a.m. Friday on the Upper West Side.

There have been 97 shootings so far this month, up from 89 in June last year.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy and Laura Italiano