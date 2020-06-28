The offense suffers during MLB’s short season

All the evidence needed to agree on the view of former Yankees reliever Mike Stanton for MLB’s shortstop season was strengthened Saturday.

Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino continue their Yankee Stadium bullpen sessions ahead of the players’ “spring training” reporting date on Wednesday. The Yankees’ first workout will be in the stadium on Friday after a two-day test.

“I think it’s anemic,” Stanton told The Post on Saturday from his Texas home. “Because of this, hitters don’t get live play repetitions in regular spring training.

Cole and Ottavino have not been throwing bullpen sessions alone since Coronavirus closed its spring training camp on March 12. Jack Britton and James Paxton continued to throw in Texas and Wisconsin respectively, and Jordan Montgomery did the same in South Carolina.

Stanton has a two-pronged plan to prepare pitchers and hitters at the same time.

Stanton said, “All pitchers want live batting practice, 40 pitches. I don’t want to intensify the game, but pitchers throw a lot of pitches in the bullpen, that’s the telephone code.” Hitters should take live batting practice from Day 1. I want hitters to see as much live BP as possible. “

Stanton, a Yankees reliever from 1997 to 2002 and again in 2005, believes that today’s pitchers’ habits, such as this three-plus-month break, should not limit the number of pitches thrown in early games.

“It’s a different generation and a different mentality,” says Stanton, 53, who has been in the big leagues for 19 years with the Braves, Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, Nationals, Giants and Rangers. “They’re thrown in with some efficiency.

Stanton advises not to overdo anything during the first week of spring training 2 to prevent injuries. But after that, Stamina and Pitch should focus on the count.

“The last 10 days have cut it loose. I think a starter should be able to throw 90 [pitches], Says Stanton.

How the Yankees first-year pitching coach Matt Blake maps his starters’ workload between Friday and the first game, the COVID-19 pandemic should allow it, against the defending World Champion Nationals in Washington on July 23, interesting and likely cautious.

Cole, who started Opening Day against the Orioles in Baltimore and Aaron Boone’s obvious choice against the Nationals, threw 55 pitches in his fourth spring training start on March 10. With two more spring excursions left, Cole’s pitch count is likely to increase, although most pitching coaches will reduce the starter’s pitch count on the last excursion.

However, at first baseball comes with something never seen before: an extensive test for the virus.

The Yankees players and staff will go through two days of rigorous screening and medical testing before entering the stadium on Monday and Tuesday.

Teams stay until 4pm. Sunday to submit a list of 60 people. Clark Schmidt and Devi Garcia topped the 40-man roster. Without minor league games, this is an opportunity to provide a structured program and be part of Taxi Squad.