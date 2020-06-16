The Oscars were delayed until April 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no longer be held on February 28.

“For more than a century, films have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during dark times. They certainly have this year. Our hope and flexibility in extending the eligibility period and the date of our awards is that filmmakers need to complete and release films beyond anyone’s control. “There is,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dan Hudson said in a joint statement.

Aside from the delay, the Academy has agreed to extend the eligibility window for the films, which usually correspond to the calendar year. For the 2021 Oscar, the new window will be extended to February 28, 2021.