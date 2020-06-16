The Oscars were delayed until April 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no longer be held on February 28.
“For more than a century, films have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during dark times. They certainly have this year. Our hope and flexibility in extending the eligibility period and the date of our awards is that filmmakers need to complete and release films beyond anyone’s control. “There is,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dan Hudson said in a joint statement.
Aside from the delay, the Academy has agreed to extend the eligibility window for the films, which usually correspond to the calendar year. For the 2021 Oscar, the new window will be extended to February 28, 2021.
The submission deadline has also shifted.
ABC and producers have not said how the delayed or ongoing coronavirus-reducing recommendations will affect the format of the actual transmission.
“We are in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to make sure that next year’s exhibition is a safe and celebratory event, which also gets the excitement of opening the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures,” Carey said. Burke, President, ABC Entertainment.
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will begin on December 14, 2020, will now open on April 30, 2021.
Adjustments to the 2021 celebration will disrupt every corner of life, including the entertainment industry, about three months after the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States and other parts of the world.
Since then, almost every aspect of film and television production has been delayed or re-imagined, from film releases to film festivals.
Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube teamed up for a ten-day virtual film festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival at the end of last month, but the show is far from the usual Oscar contender-production affair that defines the award season calendar.
Meanwhile, the release calendars have changed in an unprecedented way during the summer film season, when theaters nationwide are closed. Result Pack End of the Year Movie Release Calendar.
Some of the hot summer films, such as “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Black Widow”, have been relegated to the fall of their releases, which are often overrun by cinemas, which are in serious conflict. (There are exceptions.)
It remains to be seen whether movies will be released with new dates as scheduled.
Some films have taken a digital-only approach to their releases in response to the pandemic.
The move was described as a one-time concession.
The British Academy Film Awards also announced on Monday that the dates were moving. BAFTAS is traditionally held two weeks before the Academy Awards and is now scheduled for April 11, 2021.
