The passenger was taken off the flight for refusing to wear a face mask

(CNN) – Tensions over wearing face masks have been lifted by passengers on an American Airlines flight on Wednesday as airlines enforce stringent security measures.

The airline confirmed in a statement that it had asked passenger Brandon Straca to board a flight from New York to Dallas after refusing to wear a face covering as per American Airlines Policy.

This is the first incident of its kind after airlines announced plans to implement a more rigorous implementation of the mask.

Wearing face coverings on airplanes is not mandatory under the law, but airlines have established their own mask requirements for staff and passengers. This week, a number of major US carriers, including American Airlines, have pledged to take a tougher route in implementing their policies.

American Airlines confirmed the incident on Flight 1263 from New York’s LaGuardia to Dallas / Fort Worth, refusing to wear a Straka face covering.

“After he refused to comply with the instructions given by the flight crew, our crew members asked him to evacuate. He took off and the flight left the gate four minutes late at 12:34 pm ET,” the airline said in a statement.

Straka was later booked back on the flight after agreeing to comply with company policies, the airline said, and American is contacting him for more information on the incident. Straka said he wore the mask provided by the company but removed it when he boarded the plane.

“It’s insane. Definitely insane,” Straka said in one Periscope Post On social media. “We don’t even have a choice now.”

Straka told CNN in a flight interview, “One of the flight attendants came up to me very aggressively and said, ‘Sir, you have to wear your mask.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t have one.’

Straka is a conservative personality featured on Fox News. He describes himself on his website as a former liberal who encourages people to leave the Democratic Party.

When asked about the masks, Straka says that he is against the mask, but he sees it as a personal decision. In addition to T-shirts and other items, Straka sells masks on his website.

The flight attendant said he had to wear a mask to stay on the plane, which he suggested was a law.

“I was annoyed because there wasn’t even a conversation. I said to her, ‘It’s not actually law.’

In a The video was posted on Twitter A New York Times reporter aboard the flight recorded an argument about the masked procedure.

The clip does not capture the whole argument and provides audio but no pictures of the speakers, an exchange about medical conditions, and a female voice about medical documentation. Straka also tweeted About the incident.

When asked by CNN if he had a medical condition, Straka declined to comment, but said, “I find it difficult and taboo to wear a mask. Yes.”

He said he had never had a problem with masks on flights.

“I fly sometimes two or three times a week, and even during the shutdown, I fly at least twice a week. I am very accustomed to traveling and this is literally never a problem. Not once with this airline,” Straka said.

While U.S. aviation officials do not mandate flight attendants, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in a congressional statement Wednesday that passengers are expected to wear masks when instructed by flight attendants.

FAA Administrator Steve Dixon stated in his statement that “flight passengers should wear face shields” for their own protection and protection of their surroundings. Facial expressions are important in situations where social distance is not possible. “

CNN’s Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.