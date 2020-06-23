The press has told the White House to leave the ground amid protests

The Democratic senators gave their strong suggestions on Monday, but they could prevent the GOP’s police reform bill from getting to the ground, a risky move that would prevent any party from implementing any comprehensive measures this year over their party’s concerns that the GOP bill is too weak.

Democrats are seeking clear commitments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that they can vote on amendments to the floor. But McConnell has so far said he is ready to do an “open” process on the ground, but did not specify what amendments to consider. Democrats are expected to continue discussing their strategy Tuesday.

After the Caucus call on Monday afternoon, Senate Democrats were frustrated by the prospect of a bill passed by GOP Sen. Tim Scott, saying more changes needed to be made and McConnell’s claims failed to allow votes on amendments. Floor. Many expected the bill to be blocked because Republicans need at least seven Democratic votes to break the filibuster.

Scott’s bill “does not do what we say it is doing honest police reform,” said Senator Hirano, a Hawaii Democrat.

“Before the Speaking Time Bill comes to the floor … if you want to do serious work on something really serious, you need to negotiate now,” she said.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin declined to discuss his party’s strategy, but he pointed to Democrats’ decision to block McConnell’s initial $ 2 trillion bailout plan in March. Later, the Democrats backed the deal after the changes in the historic rescue package were cut by both sides.

“We have faced similar offers in the past – on the Cares Act – and the best thing I have done is that we have not accepted his proposal and demanded a bipartisan approach to it,” Durbin said.

In addition, key groups have also begun to oppose the plan, including the influential NAACP, which urged senators to block the bill on a mandatory vote on Wednesday.

Also on Monday, Rev. Fr. Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump – a lawyer representing the George Floyd family, who was killed when an unarmed black man was in Minneapolis custody while kneeling in the neck of an officer – have voiced their opposition to Scott’s plan.

“The Black community is so frustrated with lip service and it’s shocking that this $ 7 billion package could be considered law,” Crump said.

While many Democrats are unsure how to vote for a “yes” on Wednesday, they will not say whether they will vote against continuing the bill.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker , The lead author of the Democrats bill, will not say Monday whether Scott will vote to advance the bill. “We had a lot of conversations,” Booker said. “I think we have a lot of things going on right now. It shows that the process we are going through is not a good process … The House went through a process. They went through a lot of committees. It was a simple, normal order process. We have conversations and we’ll see where it ends. ”

Sen. Bob Menendez, A New Jersey Democrat, vehemently criticized the Scott bill, known as the Justice Act. "Where is justice in the Justice Act?" He said. Asked if the Democrats can make it their will, Menendez said: "If you have commitments before you, nobody will."

Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat in Alabama’s difficult re-election, said he would vote for the bill. But when asked about the lack of progress in negotiations with McConnell, Jones said: “Never. We’ll see where it goes.”

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and swing vote, said: “I don’t know (how I will vote.) Everything is still open.”