The Prime Minister said Portugal would bring Coronavirus Lockdown back to many parts of Lisbon

Time is important when it comes to getting accurate results from the Covid-19 antibody tests, which, according to a new Cochrane Review paper, can be used to determine if someone is infected with a novel coronavirus.

Antibody tests are better at detecting Covid-19 in people two or more weeks after their onset, but there is still insufficient evidence to confirm that they have been working for more than five weeks, or in people with mild disease or no symptoms, published Thursday in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews Review suggest.

“Time is critical. Use the test at the wrong time – it doesn’t work,” said Jon Deeks, professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, England, and head of the Biostatistics, Evidence Synthesis and Test Evaluation Research Group. In a review, he told reporters at a virtual press conference Thursday.

“It mostly runs when we take samples from patients,” Deeks says. “This is not new science, but it is something that is not well thought out in most of the studies we are reviewing.”

The Cochrane Review is a systematic analysis of published studies on a given topic, and often doctors, nurses, patients, researchers, or funds seek out the Cochrane evidence to help them understand the decision or medical problem.

A new review on the accuracy of antibody tests spanning more than 300 pages was written by Cochrane researchers from institutions in Europe and led by experts at the University of Birmingham.