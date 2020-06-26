When his sister, Sugled Gasparini, says goodbye to him, she does not know that it is the beginning of a nightmare that has not yet reached its conclusion.

According to his sister, the Venezuelan Directorate for Military Counter-Intelligence (DGCIM in the Spanish acronym), according to his sister, the city’s mechanic, Ziro, was taken into custody instead of returning home to El Hatillo, a leafy neighborhood to the southeastern capital of Caracas. One of the most feared forces in President Nicolas Maduro’s security apparatus.

The government dismissed a report by Attorney General Tarek William Saab that CNN does not have the capacity to determine the situation in Venezuela.

Although the DGCIM was only intended to serve as a police force in the Armed Forces, it was known to detain civilians, a sign of forced repression by the Maduro government. It is not clear how much the AG’s office knows about their activities or attacks.

But Sugludd doesn’t know this: for the first 10 days of Zero’s detention, she only knows her brother is missing.

In an interview with CNN, Sugled talked about the agony of not knowing what happened. She and her mother also looked for hospitals and morgues for the gyro and in large Venezuelan diaspora abroad. Suggled sent a picture of his brother through WhatsApp chats to immigrants to Ecuador but heard nothing.

Three days after he disappeared, Zero’s girlfriend officially filed a missing person report to Venezuela police, but it took five days for police to respond. They said her boyfriend was taken into custody. Zero’s girlfriend refused to speak to CNN for fear of security surveillance in Venezuela.

On March 28, Zugeld again heard Zero’s voice – in a telephone call from Bolica, DGCIM’s infamous detention center in Caracas. He told his sister he was okay and they had some short phone conversations, she told CNN.

“It’s exactly 10 days,” she said. “Ten days without knowing him. In the hospitals, in the morgues, 10 days a mother is anxious to see her son. Ten days looking for him. It’s not fair.”

‘Forced Invisibles’

Sugeld’s story is not unique in Venezuela. According to the RFK report, “forced disappearances” have become a model under Maduro.

The International Criminal Court explains Forced disappearance People are arrested, detained or abducted “or with the authority, support or consent of a state or political entity, and then refuse to acknowledge the loss of liberty, or to inform them of their fate or whereabouts.”

There were 524 such disappearances in 2019, up from 200 the previous year, according to the Venezuelan human rights NGO Foro Penal, which collected data used in the RFK report. There are 235 people in 2020, the RFK report states, “14 of them disappeared by May 31, 2020, the date this report was finalized.”

The rationale behind the disappearances varies: according to the report, Maduro’s security forces use them to silence prominent political opponents, as an example to the wider population, to arouse fear in political opponents or to gather valuable information.

Angelita Baynes, one of the authors of the RFK report, cites a specific case: Ariana Granadillo disappeared twice in 2018 because she and her lawyer, her distant cousin, live in the National Guard Colonel’s house. Left and took up arms against Maduro.

In an interview with CNN, Granadillo said he had never been involved in political activity before his arrest. One of her detainees, also from DGCIM, said her cousin, Osvaldo Garcia, who lived in Canada in 2018 but returned to Venezuela in 2019, was detaining her as a way to get to Paloma. .

Attorney General Saab dismissed RFK’s results when contacted CNN last week. “I believe they have a record of proving that US police are the most criminal on the planet,” Saab said, referring to the turmoil in America that angered George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis.

His sister claims that John Ziro looks like a detention because he is being held in custody because he is chatting with the government.

But the exact cause is unknown. DGCIM did not submit a warrant to justify Zero’s arrest, and his lawyers could not speak to him.

Under the cover of Kovid-19

Forced disappearances in Venezuela are nothing new. The RFK report records cases of the past two years. Published by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in July 2019 Investigation into additional judicial killings At the hands of Maduro’s security forces, one of such forces was called for the overthrow. Maduro wrote a letter to Bachelorette to deny the contents of the report.

That dismissal did not happen and the coronavirus pandemic worsened, the report’s authors said. The average length of disappearance in 2019 is only a few days, as the courts are closed, detentions are longer, motions are limited, and much of Venezuela’s jurisdiction is on lockdown.

A spokesman for the political organization Wollontad Popular, which opposes Maduro, said cases like Zero were being held almost weekly.

Alfredo Romero, president of the advocacy group working on this type of case in Venezuela, said the lockdown caused serious violations of the right to protection.

Prosecutors can no longer visit inmates or ask tribunals to access court documents. In some cases, for health reasons, according to Romero, inmates were transferred from one prison to another without the knowledge of their legal team.

In the meantime, John Zyro has disappeared, more than three months after he disappeared. His sister is hoping to see him soon. “I want to see him free.”

This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Sugald Gasparini’s first name.