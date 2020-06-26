But the Tony Ho, vice president of global business development at Segway, said last year’s Segway Pty Ninboat accounted for only 1.5% of revenue. The price tag begins , 000 at 6,000 and sometimes as much as $ 10,000, he said. Only police departments and tour groups can afford it.

Before Segway, Kamen made a name for himself as the inventor of medical devices such as the portable insulin pump. The Segway Pty Project was a departure from the work done on the self-balancing wheelchair in the 1990s.

The Segway PT was ahead of its time, but Not just in a good way. The price tag is a major barrier to adoption When it was first released, the 9 was 4,950. Batteries that cost more than $ 1,000 at the beginning are too expensive to create a more affordable version. Over the years, the company has struggled to keep its price down. According to Ho, prices have actually gone up, possibly due to inflation and new off-roading features. Since 2001, 140,000 PTs have been sold, a Segway spokesman said.

News headlines and a place in Hollywood. President George W. Bush drew attention after falling from one in 2003. Earlier in the day, Segway employees visited the Bush compound and taught how to ride other members of the Bush family. Segway Pty has appeared on Hollywood TV shows and movies, like Mall Cop.

Instead of being cool and changing the world, Segway has developed a reputation for being unattractive.

Former Segway employee Matt Zelbvaux told CNN a 2018 profile of the company , “There is an important dork factor.”

Kamen, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told CNN Business in 2018 that Segway remains a project most people are familiar with.

“No matter what else I do in life,” I’m a Segway guy. “