“Going forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white-throated characters who are not white,” Fox spokeswoman Les Eisner said in a statement Friday.

Three decades after the launch of the animated sitcom, it starred white actors including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahaspeemapetilan.

In January, Azaria announced it would cease to play a boldly pronounced Indian-American role 30 years later. Azaria is not South Asian.

“We know there, I don’t voice anymore. Any way to change it or not,” Azaria said, / According to Film , An industry news blog reportedly asked the actor about the matter after a discussion panel.

