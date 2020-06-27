‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors to voice non-white characters

“Going forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white-throated characters who are not white,” Fox spokeswoman Les Eisner said in a statement Friday.
Three decades after the launch of the animated sitcom, it starred white actors including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahaspeemapetilan.
In January, Azaria announced it would cease to play a boldly pronounced Indian-American role 30 years later. Azaria is not South Asian.
According to the actor / film, the decision to remove Apuria from Apu’s voice is mutual. “We all agreed on it,” he said. “We all think it’s the right thing to do and be good about it.”
“I did not get rid of the cartoon character of my documentary ‘The Problem with Apu’, but to discuss race, representation & my community (which I love so much),” Kondabolu wrote. “It’s also about how you love something (like The Simpsons), and be critical of (the Apu) and the elements in it.”
In his paper, Kondabouls interviewed South Asian-born celebrities, including Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to discuss how rape-like features can be seen as racist.
In the episode, young Lisa Simpson said, “What started and was praised and ineffective decades ago is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa then saw a framed photo of Apu engraved with the message “No cow.”
“It is really sad for me to think that someone based on Apu’s character – young, old, past or present – is being bullied or teased,” said Azaria, who voiced the other characters on the show.
“That’s definitely not what I mean,” he said. “I wanted to spread the laughter and happiness with this character, and in any way it caused pain and suffering. It was used to interrupt people. It was upsetting.”
