‘The Simpsons’ to stop using white actors to voice non-white characters

by Henry L. Joiner
“Going forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white-throated characters who are not white,” Fox spokeswoman Les Eisner said in a statement Friday.

Three decades after the launch of the animated sitcom, it starred white actors including Harry Shearer as Dr. Julius Hibbert and Hank Azaria as Apu Nahaspeemapetilan.

In January, Azaria announced it would cease to play a boldly pronounced Indian-American role 30 years later. Azaria is not South Asian.

“We know there, I don’t voice anymore. Any way to change it or not,” Azaria said, / According to Film, An industry news blog reportedly asked the actor about the matter after a discussion panel.

According to the actor / film, the decision to remove Apuria from Apu’s voice is mutual. “We all agreed on it,” he said. “We all think it’s the right thing to do and be good about it.”

Comedian Hari Kondabolu – whose 2017 documentary, “The Problem with Apu”, sparked controversy over the character – responded Twitter He said he believed “The Simpsons” had kept Apu and “let the very talented writing staff do something interesting with him.”

“I did not get rid of the cartoon character of my documentary ‘The Problem with Apu’, but to discuss race, representation & my community (which I love so much),” Kondabolu wrote. “It’s also about how you love something (like The Simpsons), and be critical of (the Apu) and the elements in it.”

In his paper, Kondabouls interviewed South Asian-born celebrities, including Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, to discuss how rape-like features can be seen as racist.

The show responded in a April 2018 episode Appu running back Quick-e-Mart convenience store on TV The longest running prime-time script series.

In the episode, young Lisa Simpson said, “What started and was praised and ineffective decades ago is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa then saw a framed photo of Apu engraved with the message “No cow.”

Hank Azaria & # 39; To step aside & # 39; From playing the Apu
Azaria later that month Says the host “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” said he was happy to quit and did not agree with how to handle the show’s criticism.

“It is really sad for me to think that someone based on Apu’s character – young, old, past or present – is being bullied or teased,” said Azaria, who voiced the other characters on the show.

“That’s definitely not what I mean,” he said. “I wanted to spread the laughter and happiness with this character, and in any way it caused pain and suffering. It was used to interrupt people. It was upsetting.”

CNN’s Frank Pallotta, Brian Lowry and Leah Asmalash contributed to this article.

