“The Star-Spangled Banner”: I don’t think it’s appropriate to play the US national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

“We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters and other events in Broadway, the United States, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, the MLS game.”
Arena added: “You think about it in Major League Soccer. The players who stand on the field during the national anthem are a lot of international players, not even Americans.
“So why do we play the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the greatest country in the world, but I think it’s inappropriate.”
The poem is set to the tune “The Anacreontic Song”, composed by John Stafford Smith in the late 1700s. The song is linked to the Anacreontic Society, a tee musician and singer’s club named after the Greek poet Anacreon.
“The Star-Spangled Banner” was not originally adopted as the official anthem of the US until 1931, although it was already popular and used by many American companies.
“I’m tearful as a national team coach with the national anthem,” said Arena, a New England Revolution coach, but a coach for the US national soccer team on two separate occasions.
“It is an honor to represent the United States at World Cups and international competitions. I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels.
“However, I question why we are playing the national anthem in professional sports events in our country.”
Kneeling
Ariana said she supports the public’s right to kneel.
“Today I understand why people are kneeling,” he said. “We’ve seen it with women. We’ve seen it in the NFL and I think it’s appropriate if they are respectful.”
Speaking about his response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Arena said, “As an American, and as a White American, I am ashamed that there is this kind of racism in our country in 2020.
“Some of these killings are not an ongoing threat. There is bias and racism and this is the time for people to step up and defend what is right.”
