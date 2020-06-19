“The Star-Spangled Banner”: I don’t think it’s appropriate to play the US national anthem at professional sporting events, says Bruce Arena

Speaking to ESPN Taylor Twelman , Arena said, “I think it puts people in awkward positions.

“We don’t use the national anthem in movie theaters and other events in Broadway, the United States, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, the MLS game.”

Arena added: “You think about it in Major League Soccer. The players who stand on the field during the national anthem are a lot of international players, not even Americans.

“So why do we play the national anthem? With all due respect, I live in the greatest country in the world, but I think it’s inappropriate.”