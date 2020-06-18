The Supreme Court will block Trump from ending DACA

In writing the opinion, Roberts is once again in a quarrel with the liberals, which provokes bitter legal conservatives who still have a decisive vote to uphold Obamacare.

The ruling stresses that the administration has failed to provide sufficient reason to justify ending the DACA program.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its revival are good policies,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “Knowledge of those decisions” is not our concern. “We will only address whether the agency meets the procedural requirements of providing a reasonable explanation for its action.”

This is a blow to the Trump administration as immigration reform is a linchpin to the Trump agenda. For now, program participants can continue to renew membership in a program that provides temporary protection from work authorization and expulsion.

In his first response to the ruling, President Donald Trump retweeted a disagreement with Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas wrote that the decision was “an attempt to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.”

Trump also blasted the DACA decision, which extended anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ workers, and an opinion issued earlier this week.

“Shotgun blasts into the face of people who are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives, these terrible & politically determined decisions that are coming out of the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

Former President Barack Obama also made the decision Twitter On Thursday morning, DACA recipients wrote: “Today, I’m happy for them, their families and all of us.”

“We look different and can come from everywhere, but what makes us America is our shared ideals,” Obama wrote this week, eight years ago.

Related: DACA By Numbers

However, the Trump administration may attempt to withdraw the program, but this time the administration should give a better explanation of the policy as to the reason for its cancellation.

“Today’s decision allows dreamers to make temporary relief,” said Cornell Law School professor Stephen Yale-Lohr. “The administration may try to end the DACA program with better justification, but it may take months or years. In the meantime, Congress should seek permanent relief for dreamers to end this drama all at once.”

Maryland-based DACA recipient Luz Chavez was at the apex courtroom when the decision came Thursday.

“Right now, at the end of the day, our community is winning, right? We’ve been trying for this for a long time. Immigrant youth are the reason for announcing and creating DACA,” Chavez told CNN. “It’s hilarious.”

Obama drafted after the congressional deadlock

DACA, which was founded in 2012, has come to the US under the age of 16, has lived in the US since at least June 2007, graduated or graduated from high school, and has not been convicted. Offenses.

A person also had to face national security or public safety threats. Recipients who meet the criteria are entitled to reproductive, two-year grants of “deferred action” from removal. They are also entitled to work authorization and Social Security numbers. In turn, however, they had to provide some identifying information to the government.

After Trump came to power, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the program was created “without proper authority” and only after Congress rejected the proposed law. The next day, the then Homeland Security Secretary, Elaine Duke, phased it out, declaring it had “legal and constitutional flaws.”

Months later, after launching legal challenges, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen issued a new memo outlining more policy-based justifications for closing the program. For example, she said the program poses a risk of damaging public confidence in the rule of law.

He said the administration had acted arbitrarily when federal courts stepped in and pushed the program in step with the law. The courts have pointed to the administration’s thin justification – Roberts and the Supreme Court have finally agreed.

The administration moved aggressively, asking the Supreme Court to lift the ban, and the president’s success was predicted.

“We want to be in the Supreme Court on Dacca,” Trump said. The judges sat for months on the petition, before finally giving the last verdict.

Plaintiffs, including the University of California, certain states, and DACA recipients have argued to the Supreme Court that this step violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which regulates how federal law and agencies can set up regulations.

One hundred and forty-three business associations and organizations have filed briefs in support of DACA, stressing that its phase could harm the economy. Briefs from research from the libertarian Cato Institute, which estimates companies will have to spend $ 6.3 billion to replace Dreamers if they can “find new employees to fill vacancies.”

And Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, filed a brief in support of DACA, saying his company employs 443 dreamers from 25 different countries and four continents.

“We have not recruited them out of kindness or generosity,” Cook argues. “We did this because Dreamers have Apple’s innovative strategy,” he said. “They come from different backgrounds and showcase a wide variety of skills and experiences that equip them to solve problems from different angles.”

After the judges heard arguments in the case, supporters of DACA recipients also told the court that there were 27,000 recipients in the front line to fight Kovid-19.

This story is broken and updated.