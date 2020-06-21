The Syracuse shooting left nine people injured and a 17-year-old head injured

At least nine people were injured in a gunfight Saturday night at a public party in Syracuse, including a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the victims were taken to Upstate Medical University after the shooting near Fayette and Wyoming streets. According to the post-standard.

One witness said the bullets were flying at an annual public meeting called “Rye Day,” which was scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Hundreds of people crowded into a square near the WCNY building to enjoy the festivities, which included music and food.

Shortly before 9pm, at least a dozen shots were fired and the riveters were dispersed, a witness told the newspaper, adding that a man sitting on his knees was holding his hands.

Come on, man, we must go! They’re shooting! Model ”said the witness. “He said, ‘I can’t do it, man, I got shot.

He said: “When I leave, at least 10 cop cars are flying, flying, flying.”

The police chief said a man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and the police car was idled, and no one was arrested at 11pm.

The victims range in age from 17 to 53, including several who were shot in the leg and one who was shot in the neck. The outlet reported that a 53-year-old woman was shot in the back and mid-back.

Buckner told reporters that the incident was originally called a stolen vehicle complaint. WSYR-TV reported.

“I believe we have two or three different scenarios, so I don’t know what area the victims were contributing to,” CNN reported.

Mayor Ben Walsh said he was not aware of city approvals issued for the meeting.

“We do not issue approvals to collect this quantity. So, we have to look at how it happened, ”he added According to CNN.

Rye Day is the brainchild of Rydell Davis, who has had grand birthday parties for 14 years near Martin Luther King Boulevard and South State Street, his mother Annetta Peterson told The Post-Standard.

This year, city housing officials told her she couldn’t handle party work on traffic issues, so the event moved to a square on the Near West Side.

Peterson said the event will always be calm until this year.

“I have my son’s birthday party every year. It never happened,” she said. “It never, ever happened.”