The Texas governor urged people to stay home as states report new Kovid-19 cases

On Tuesday, 34,720 new cases were reported in the US – the third highest number in a single day since the epidemic, according to a data archive kept by Johns Hopkins University. Two more cases are due in April.

If the virus spreads at this rate, more state action could be announced in Texas, with officials often promoting masks and social distance in places like crowded bars, Abbott said.

Sarah Eckhardt, a special aide to Judge Sam Biscoe of Austin-based Travis County, told CNN that the renewed warning by Abbott, a Republican party, is welcome but not too far away. Texas began reopening on May 1 after the state stay-home order expired.

“I’m glad he did the reverse court,” Eckhardt said Wednesday. “I don’t believe we can cut this trajectory.”

Cases increase in at least 26 states

Texas is one of seven states that have seen record hospitals.

At least 26 states are seeing an increase in cases compared to the previous week, Johns Hopkins University figures show. Those states include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Texas, and Texas. Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In many places around the country, the pandemic is quickly “out of control,” says one expert.

More than 2,347,000 people have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and at least 121,225 Died, according to Johns Hopkins. The country is the reason for that About one-fourth of all global infections and one-half of all global deaths.

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta said on Wednesday. The result could be an “exponential increase” of cases.

“We were able to control and contain the virus because of the directives of these inhospitable places. Americans sacrificed so much to make it happen. People lost jobs, children dropped out of school and it was buying us time,” said Dr. Lena Wen, formerly the Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

But many places were unprepared and reopened too quickly and too soon – leading to the latest surge, experts said.

This is in stark contrast with the rest of the world, including countries in Europe, which have reduced their number of cases with the help of longer lockdowns and are now open Slowly reopen.

‘A safe place is in your home’

Abbott’s announcement came just days after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended at least 12 bars of alcohol permits for violating coronavirus-related protocols.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said officers in Harris County should “now intervene” and return to the “aggressive” lockdown because of the new Kovid-19 cases and the increase in hospitalization. Houston.

“We now expect our intensive care units to be filled over the next two weeks. When the ICUs start filling, we know that deaths are on the rise,” Hotez told CNN on Wednesday.

“Even if you are, it’s difficult and difficult to manage all those patients – even if you are fully staffed,” he said. “So, this is what happens when you see mortality rates really accelerating.”

Hotez wants to see the lockdown implemented at the end of March. “Because things are so dire, we have to intervene now and we have to be very aggressive in implementing home and other social distance measures.”

“At this point, we have to go back to what we call‘ containment mode ’, which means less than one new case per million residents per day,” says Hotez.

In Arizona, hospital systems need to implement emergency plans because of the rise of new Kovid-19 cases, Arizona Public Health Association executive director Will Humble said Wednesday.

He predicted that state hospitals would go into surge capacity mode by July 4th.

“I’m just focused on that. The alarm sounds for our hospital systems to be ready,” Humble said. “Whatever you do at this time, considering the rise in cases, the exponential growth, the incubation period of this virus, we are going into surge efficiency mode by the fourth of July.”

Health officials in the state “need to implement those emergency plans because, at this time, I don’t see an alternative, but humbly say that in Arizona, it may be less than 10 days, perhaps, to go to the preparation of crisis standards.”

According to John Hopkins, Arizona is one of five states with the most new cases. There were 3,779 cases reported on Tuesday.

In Florida, authorities refer to Miami-Dade County as one of the toughest areas in the state, but hospitalized patients appear to be younger and less ill. The Miami Herald. A physician Told the newspaper Community outbreaks cause many infections.

This observation echoes the statements of many city and state leaders in recent days – especially in the South – which highlighted that cases are shifting to younger groups. In many cases, officials point to recent groups, including parties and bars.

New research suggests that Black Lives Matter protests across the country are not leading to an increase in cases.

Similarly, while some politicians attribute increased testing to positive cases, this is not necessarily the case, says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“This is not an artifact of further testing,” he said.

The EU is considering whether to allow U.S. travelers

Meanwhile, EU officials have told CNN that EU member states are discussing banning visits to several countries, including the US.

The EU has been working with member states since July 1 to determine which travelers are considered safe. Those standards will focus on “virus transmission”, an EU diplomat said.

Officials also look at the checklist to see if travelers come from a country that is “considered to be on average comparable or better epidemiologically in the EU + region.”

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it urged Americans to continue checking the websites of the embassies for information, including access restrictions and restrictions.

“We are committed to coordinating with our European partners and allies as we look forward to reopening our economies and easing restrictions,” the statement said.

Some states are stable

Meanwhile, cases in 10 states are at a steady pace. Those states include Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.

Cases are falling in 14 states: Alabama, Alaska, Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont.

Experts are concerned that even states that see a temporary dip in cases may begin to see a dangerous increase as reopening begins and more residents are leaving.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory Wednesday that requires 14 days of detention from states with high coronavirus rates.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Tuesday that the beaches will be open for swimming from July 1.

“Let’s play it safe: social distance & face shorts, even at the beach!”

New Yorkers will be able to swim this summer and will not run in the New York City Marathon this fall: The event was canceled due to health and safety concerns, organizers said Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy urged the youth population to keep up with guidelines as more and more young groups are reporting sickness.

“We have seen an increase in the percentage of # COVID19 cases between the ages of 18-29,” he said on Twitter. “Do the right thing. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Don’t fist.”