The three women who topped Biden’s VP list (Opinion)

Biden has already made history by committing to choosing a female running mate. Fortunately for him, there are plenty of talented and experienced women who are legitimate contenders for the spot. We believe that California Sen. Kamala Harris, Florida Republican Wall Demings and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice Biden should top the list.

We agree with Perry Beacons of 538 Estimated Choosing a black woman is an important affirmation of both the descriptive (how the candidate looks as a voter) and the symbolic representation (how the candidate exemplifies the idea of ​​resonating with the voter). Such a choice would heighten Biden’s positive perceptions of the Democratic base – a base that is facing racial unrest and nationwide protests. Failure to do so will result in a reduction in voting among marginal voters, which could prove costly in close competition.

Other factors that drive the Vice President selection process are: counter balancing, geography and qualifications. Harris, Demings and Rice can satisfy all of these criteria.

Counter-balancing has often served as a means of balancing ideology on a ticket – connecting the moderate with a more conservative or liberal candidate, and vice versa. Recent candidates have been mindful of other issues such as age, race, gender and religion. Electing former President Barack Obama Biden is a tool to balance age, race and experience.

The geographical value of how a Vice President’s Choice improves ticket opportunities to win states that are essential to electoral college success. Research suggests peers are running A state is rarely taken for a ticket , Which is the calculus that all campaigns consider. Harris, Deming’s or Rice’s choice raises votes in major swing state urban areas with African-American populations such as Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and more.

The qualifications of a nominee are so important that they are a heartbeat to be president. Voters must have confidence that a running mate should act if the context demands it. Biden’s advanced age and lack of commitment about a potential second term really makes his choice a successor.

Harris, Demings and Rice are all entitled to be president and can take a first day job if needed – and this is a very important reason why they should be taken seriously. Everyone has experience at the federal level, and check out all the important boxes of war with each Trump-Pence ticket.

Harris himself was particularly impressed with the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings (notably with Attorney General Bill Barr and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh). She ran for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination and has successfully competed statewide for both the attorney general and the U.S. senator in California. The fifth largest economy The world and 40 million people.

Although Demings has very little political life, it is very good. She has played an important role in Trump’s Senate investigation as an impeachment administrator and an important swing state to Florida. Demings rose through the ranks Chief of the Orlando Police Department Before being elected to the U.S. House. Both Harris and Deming’s first experience with the criminal justice system will be beneficial in addressing potential policing reforms in the policy area, which will be a major issue for the 2020s.

Although Rice has never been elected, she has a high level of policy expertise after serving in the Bill Clinton and Obama administrations. Her experience as a national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations during Obama’s presidency provides Rice with the highest qualifications in domestic and international affairs.

Democrats’ ability to repel color voters in November is crucial and one of the key to Democratic success. This is very important Nine out of 10 African-Americans usually vote for Democrats

Notably, in 2016 African-American voting declined for the first time in a generation and fell nationally 7 percentage points from 2012 to 2016 , According to the Pew Research Center. This decline is particularly noticeable in many critical swing states.

The choice of Harris, Demings or Rice makes a compelling statement during this tumultuous period and provides a balance to Biden. Pairing a woman of color with a 77-year-old white man not only makes history, but also stimulates voting levels among African-Americans, as seen in 2008 and 2012 – Democrats need to be victorious in 2020.