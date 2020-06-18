Another former Trump administration official and national security adviser, John Bolton, recalled his time in the White House, which, among other things, showed that Trump sought and endorsed the Chinese president in his 2020 election race. The use of Chinese concentration camps. Bolton, In an interview with ABC News , Trump said he was “not fit for office” and “not capable of doing the job.”

This series of body blows severely damaged Trump’s chances of winning a second term. His The approval rating has collapsed Gallup polling last month. CNN’s latest national poll shows that Trump has fallen 14 points behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Swing-state polling shows widening similar gaps between Biden and Trump.

Add it All The upside and you get it: In the roller-coaster presidency, Trump is the lowest ever.

And that, too, would be considered his impeachment! Why? Contrary to his indictment of the House of Representatives earlier this year, Trump’s actions over the past month (or more) have shrunk in his support rather than the rally effect between his base.

It is too soon to announce Trump’s presidency – there are still 138 days left for the November election – but he is facing greater odds than ever before in an attempt to win a second term.

As he often does when confronted with facts he does not like, Trump turns to positive outlets – and Twitter – to try to create his own reality.

“If you look at the polls, we are ahead of the sleeping Joe with excitement,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in a phone interview Wednesday night. “We have excitement like they’ve never seen before. And Joe’s the least, I hear, the excitement is on the record.” (Um .. nope.)

Regarding the coronavirus, Trump said: “I don’t even want to talk about it because it is decaying. It is dim.” (This week 10 states have reported the largest number of coronavirus cases since the epidemic began.)

Following the Supreme Court DACA ruling on Thursday, Trump tweeted this

“Shotgun blasts into the face of people who are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives on these terrible & politically determined decisions coming from the Supreme Court. We need more judges or we’ll lose our 2nd. Amendment & Everything.

He was followed by a Next Tweet: “Did you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” (Trump has appointed two justices – Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanagh to the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have also been appointed by Republican presidents.)

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal released Thursday afternoon, Trump seems to have taken credit for drawing attention to the day the slavery officially ended in the United States.

“I’ve done something good: I’m very popular with Junetine,” Said Trump . “This is indeed an important event, an important time. But nobody has heard of it.” (Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia celebrate Junetine as a holiday.)

Trump’s retreat into alternative reality does not change reality. No matter how many tweets he packed or how many fans he packed into the indoor arena in Tulsa on Saturday, the facts are these: Trump is facing the worst political outlook of his presidency, but also signs of rebellion. Even in his own party and those he once trusted as trusted advisers.

Trump likes to insist that he does his best when everything around him is messed up and people are counting on him. He now has a chance to prove it – because digging out of the hole he made for himself would be a huge task.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the interpretation of the Grassley statement.