The University of Florida has banned ‘gator bite’ excitement at sporting events

President of the University Kent Fuchs made the announcement Thursday As part of a list of steps the university is taking to combat racism.

“While I am not aware of the racism associated with our‘ gator bite ’merriment at UF sporting events, there are terrible historical racist images associated with this phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band stop using cheer.”

The university’s sports teams are nicknamed the Gators. And when the university band played a familiar song and the fans shouted “Gator bite!”