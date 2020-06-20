The University of Florida has banned ‘gator bite’ excitement at sporting events

“While I am not aware of the racism associated with our‘ gator bite ’merriment at UF sporting events, there are terrible historical racist images associated with this phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band stop using cheer.”
The university’s sports teams are nicknamed the Gators. And when the university band played a familiar song and the fans shouted “Gator bite!”
“The 2020-21 academic year focuses on black experience, racism and inequality,” said Fuchs. He said faculty “reevaluate and revise appropriate aspects of our curriculum.”
Current and new students, faculty, and staff need to be trained on racism, inclusion and prejudice.
“This is the last time for the UF to commit and engage in this challenging, uncomfortable, transformational work,” Fuchs said in his statement. “We know that we cannot undo the lifetimes of injustice and racism, but we believe in education, truth, reconciliation and justice, and strive to eradicate racism, equality and inequality.”
