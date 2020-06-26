The US caught up with the ‘pandemic’s pandemic’. These CNN Heroes are helping people navigate

Grief.

With nearly half a million lives lost worldwide since Kovid-19, many have experienced it in the last few months.

But experts do not need to condone the death of a loved one.

“People have lost their routines, lost their freedom to connect with their communities, jobs and family and friends,” said founder Annette March-Grier Roberta House , A death center in Baltimore, Maryland. “Kovid-19 is what we call religious loss. It’s a collective grief experience for everybody.”

For decades, March-Grier and Robinson provided free support, which has helped thousands of families process a loved one’s death. Both have been honored as CNN heroes in the past.

When the pandemic hit the US, they realized their expertise was needed as their communities were mired in grief and loss.

In addition to moving their regular services online, the two have now expanded their work. March-Grier’s neighborhood has been hit hard by the virus, so she is forming a new online group specifically for those who have lost someone to the pandemic.

Robinson now provides virtual conferences for first responders on Healthcare Workers and Frontlines. Both nonprofits use social media.

Their most important message: It’s okay to be upset.

“There is a pandemic of sadness right now. It is important that we as human beings recognize it and give it permission to condemn it,” Robinson said.

Amid this climate of unprecedented loss, the tragic death of George Floyd also provoked a massive global reaction.

“(It) created an explosion … It is a grief now over grief,” said March-Grier, not only to express condolences to Floyd’s life, but to the justice that his death represented.

“That person represents every mother’s son … every husband, brother in America,” she said. “(It) gave people a reason to address that anger that was suppressing them. … 100% of it was unresolved.”

In response, March-Grier and her team offer healing workshops to their community. With emotions running high at this critical time, she and Robinson want people to know that there are steps they can take to maintain their emotions healthy and feel good.

“The most important thing you can do is really talk,” Robinson said. “If you have a good friend or therapist … you have to process all your feelings and get them out. Otherwise, they can be inherent and cause physical harm and psychological harm.”

“The way we can all deal with grief is to do something positive – take action, protest, peacefully. Reach out to help those in need,” said March-Grier. “Give yourself a positive meaning to grow through it.”

CNN’s Kathleen Toner spoke with Robinson and March-Grier about their work this time around. Below is a revised version of their conversations.

CNN: You said it would be helpful to find meaning in the sadness and loss.

Mary Robinson: For me, working in the grief support field is a way to make sense of losing dad. One good thing that is coming out of this current crisis is that we are now in a global conversation about misery and loss. We all say, “We, as human beings, mourn all the losses.” And we’re naming that experience. If you have a name for it, you can do anything about it.

Annette March-Grier: Many people dealing with grief do not realize that we have a choice. For example, if you have two people experiencing the tragic murder of a loved one. One can decide to be angry, to take revenge, and to go down that destructive, dark path. Another may decide that this person’s life is great and “I’m going to do something to make sure this life is not in vain.” The latter person has a healthy outlook and leads a productive, successful life. So now, even though George Floyd has taken life, we can make sense of it by changing the laws and changing the culture of society. How we deal with it and move on.

CNN: How did the sanctions during the pandemic affect the way people grieve for the dead?

March Greer: According to custom, people are not allowed to bury and kill. They do not attend the funeral; They cannot make dinner or family gathering after service. Surrounded by family and friends, they cannot follow their usual traditions. It is heartbreaking.

Robinson: One of the things we suggest is that people become creative. Do an online memorial service and do a ritual together. Maybe light a candle, read a favorite poem, or sing the favorite music of a deceased person. It is important to find those parts of life and to do it together, so we need to find ways to do this in real time.

CNN: Do you have any more advice to help people now?

Robinson: There are three important things we can do to look after ourselves: first, to speak and express your feelings. Second: exercise – walking, riding your bike, shooting hoops. Getting physically important is because it releases the kinetic energy of your body along with difficult emotions. And the last one is practicing mindfulness: take some deep breaths, do some meditation.

Another good thing to know is that if you are sad, or depressed today, it will pass. It’s like the weather – it comes and goes and we have no control over it.

March Greer: Try to look after the three parts of you – mentally, physically and spiritually. Try to give yourself some positive inspiration or wisdom every day. Eat regularly and healthy. Cuddle with your pets, especially if you feel lonely. Keep up your religious practices. Try to keep your routines as simple as possible. And reach out to family and friends. Do not allow yourself to be alone at this time.

Our motto: “I look after you, you look after me, and we look after each other.” As humans, it is important that we connect to each other. Whenever we face a crisis, we are not alone.