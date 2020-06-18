The US Open will take place in New York this summer, but without fans

New York government Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the US Open tennis tournament will be held without fans since the end of August.

“We’re excited about the US Open. It’s going to be in Queens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It’s going to be without fans, but you can watch it on TV and I’ll take it. Tennis officials are going to take extraordinary precautions,” Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany.

Concerns include “robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated housing and transportation.”

Divide between players Emerged last week After the United States Tennis Association proposed stricter sanctions for the event. The governing body has proposed creating a bubble for players at the airport hotel outside Manhattan – where there are many players – and limiting entourage numbers to just one.

Those plans were met with fierce opposition from some prominent pros, including Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, and Serena Williams’ coach doubted whether she would even show up. “Is it okay to have three weeks without her daughter? I doubt it,” Patrick told CNN on Mouratoglou. “She wouldn’t have a day without her … but she could only answer this question.” In a statement Tuesday, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mike Downes said, “We recognize the tremendous responsibility of organizing one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we do it in the safest way possible, minimizing all potential risks.” “We can now give fans around the world the opportunity to compete for the US Open title with the top athletes of tennis, and we can present tennis as an ideal social distance sport,” said Dowse. New York Stadium Complex briefly held to host annual tennis tournament Resold as a temporary hospital Increasing efforts to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic. MakeShift Hospital beds were set up in court as New York City scrambled to rapidly expand its capacity to handle the rise of the virus in late March and early April. READ Serena Williams 'can't wait' to play at this year's US Open

Additional reporting by CNN’s Christina MacFarlane, Evan Simko-Bednarski and Eric Levenson