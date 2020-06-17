The US reported 24,000 new cases

The Kovid-19 pandemic appears to be following the roads as it spreads, researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.

The Policy Lab Project team at CHOP is tracking cases with an active outbreak in 384 US counties.

What their model sees is that when places reopen, people are no longer at home. As more people interact with others, the disease spreads. Cases along major traffic corridors seem to be moving south to north – like highways I-95 On the east coast and I -85 In the south, and I-5 And I-10 In the West – says the team.

“We look at this data every week and observe the trend along the roads. We don’t see traffic with this model, but we thought it was interesting.” Policy Lab spokeswoman Lauren Valens said.

The spread of the disease seems to be slow from the first: staying home, wearing a mask, washing hands. “Personal vigilance,” Valens said.

“It’s impossible for us to know if everyone is wearing a mask,” Valens added. “All of these variables are there. The temperature is one of them, but there is a lot of difference between the Atlanta and Jacksonville weather, so the weather doesn’t explain the difference in the two cities. We think it has some dynamism. “

The group’s next model update will be released on Wednesday.