The WHO reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day yesterday

Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Department of Health, spoke in the press. City of Tulsa / Facebook

Although Increasing coronavirus cases In Oklahoma, President Trump Thousands of people are coming forward to hold a rally in Tulsa tomorrow.

Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview Some at the rally The coronavirus may be caught this Saturday, but added “it’s a very small percentage.”

Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in the average of newly diagnosed cases per day. According to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, Oklahoma had an average of 203 new cases per day for the week ended June 17, an increase of about 110% compared to the previous seven-day period.

As of Thursday morning, Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases – totaling 1,825 – in any county in the state. Oklahoma State Department of Health. New cases are also on the rise in Tulsa County, and the county is now looking at new cases at an average of 73.9 over a seven-day period. Tulsa Department of Health.

“Unfortunately, we continue to create new records for the number of cases registered in Tulsa County,” Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said at a news conference Wednesday.

Dart said Wednesday that the Trump rally should be postponed “until the data tells us that it’s safe and not a big concern.”

The Tulsa rally was the first for the president after the coronavirus shut down the country and stopped promoting it personally.

Local and campaign officials told CNN that more than one million people have been RSVPed for the rally. A local official involved in the plan said they expect to see 100,000 people at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on Saturday. The venue is just under 20,000.

While the Trump administration’s top public health officials have stressed the importance of both measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus, attendees are not required to maintain social distance or wear masks.

Two days before the rally, the BOK Center spokesman said the Trump campaign had requested that the program provide a written plan for security measures.