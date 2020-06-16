The wife of the president of Ukraine was hospitalized with moderate coronavirus

KYIV – The wife of Ukraine’s President Olena Zelenska has been hospitalized after contracting a coronavirus and her condition remains stable, the president’s office said on Tuesday, adding that her husband’s latest test showed he was negative.

Zelenska said last week that she tested positive for coronavirus and that her husband, Wolodimir Jelenski, and their two children were tested negative. The President also canceled all meetings and visits.

“Current diagnosis of Olena Zelenska COVID-19 – bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity. (She) does not need to donate oxygen. The situation is stable, ”the office said in a statement.

Olena said she was alone and under medical supervision. New tests of the president and children are negative.

Ukraine went into lockdown in March to avoid a massive outbreak of coronavirus. At the end of May, the government began easing sanctions, allowing restaurants, gyms and public transport. From June 15, the country has reopened flights in and out of the country.

In recent days, however, Ukraine has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases, which the government attributes to the neglect of medical-stage citizens to contain the infection.

“We are in a dilemma to reduce the blockade measures with the complete repeal of all sanctions in the country,” Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a television briefing on Tuesday.

Ukraine reported 32,476 coronavirus cases as of June 16, including 912 deaths.