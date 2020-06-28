There are at least 2.5M coronavirus cases in the United States

Victoria Premier, Daniel Andrews, spoke at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia on June 28. Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says all those returning to the Australian state of Victoria should be tested for coronavirus before being released from custody.

Victoria is the only state that has twice tested travelers returning to Australia – the third day and the 11th.

From Sunday, the 11th day of the test will become mandatory and those who refuse to comply will have to stay in quarantine for another 10 days.

If necessary, some suburbs could be placed under a stay-at-home order or some sort of lockdown, Andrews said.

“I’m not announcing it today, but there’s been some talk in the media about suburban lockdowns today,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t.”

Background: Victoria has seen an increase in cases over the past two weeks. Last Friday, the state said it would launch a targeted screening program that would allow residents living in 10 suburbs to receive a free exam for the next 10 days.

A total of 40,000 tests have been performed since the program began.

Andrews said the current situation is “like a bushfire.”