There may be 36 communication intelligent civilizations in our galaxy, the study said

Maybe we’re not.

Scientists estimate that at least 36 active, intelligent civilizations in our Milky Way galaxy can communicate, according to a new study. However, due to time and distance, we will never know whether they exist or not.

Previous calculations along these lines are based on the Drake equation, written in 1961 by astronomer and astrophysicist Frank Drake.

“Drake has developed an equation that can be used in principle to calculate how many communication extra-terrestrial intelligence (CETI) civilizations exist in the galaxy,” the authors wrote in their study. “However, many of its terms are unknown and other methods must be used to count the number of civilizations that communicate.”

So the scientists at the University of Nottingham developed their own approach.

“One of the main differences between our calculations and the previous ones based on the Drake equation is that we make very simple umphs on how life evolves,” study coauthor Christopher Concelis, professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, said in an email to CNN.

“One of them is life in a scientific way – that is, life is created when the right conditions are met. It is impossible to answer questions like ‘What fraction of planets in the habitable zone of a star can make life?’ And ‘What part of life evolves into intelligent life?’ These will not be answered until we find a way of life that we have not yet done. “

They have developed what they call the Astrobiological Copernican Principle to set the weakest and strongest limits on life in the galaxy. These equations include the formation of stars in our galaxy and the age of the stars, the metallic matter of stars, and the stars that host Earth-like planets in their habitable zones.

The habitable zone is the perfect distance from a star, neither too hot nor too cold, where liquid water and life as we know it are possible on the planet’s surface.

Of these factors, habitable zones are key, but the most critical is to keep a quiet, stable star in orbit for billions of years.

“The two astrobiological Copernican limitations are that intelligent life is equal to the Earth that formed a civilization that communicates within 5 billion years, or about 5 billion years – 4.5 billion years later,” said Assistant Professor Coather Tom Westby. Engineering faculty of the University of Nottingham, in a statement.

The strongest limitation of astrobiological Copernican is that life on Earth should be between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years old, but the weakest limitation is that it takes at least 4 billion years for a planet to form life, but researchers say.

“It’s called the Astrobiological Copernican Principle because it makes our existence not unique,” says Concellis. “That is, if intelligent life on earth develops elsewhere in the galaxy, intelligent life will develop in the same way.”

Based on their calculations using the astrobiological Copernican strong limit, they determined that there are 36 active and interacting intelligent civilizations throughout our galaxy. It umes that life is created the way it does on Earth – it is our only understanding of it at the moment. The stars’ metallic matter that hosts these planets is also assumed to be similar to our sun, which is rich in metals, Westby said.

Researchers believe the strongest limitation is most likely because “it still looks like a long time, which allows us to create an intelligent life in a billion years on Earth,” says Consilis.

Another aspect of these potential civilizations is that they are somehow signaling their presence.

Currently, we produce signals such as radio broadcasts from satellites and televisions for only a short period. Our “technological” civilization is about a hundred years old. So imagine 36 people doing the same thing across the galaxy.

Researchers were surprised that the number was so low – but not zero. “It was great,” Conselis said.

Although this study only looked at our galaxy, distance is a preventable factor. Researchers estimate that the average distance between these potential civilizations is approximately 17,000 light years. Identifying those signals or sending communications using current technology can take a long time, and it is almost impossible.

“The quest for intelligent life gives only positive consideration if there is an average life span [communicating extra-terrestrial intelligence] 3,060 years in our galaxy. That is, our communication civilization on Earth must continue for 6,120 years before the advent of long-range radio technology (about 100 years ago). [search for extra-terrestrial intelligence] Two-way communication. “

According to the more relaxed Under Hala of the weak Copernican case, at least 928 civilizations in our galaxy today communicate, according to the study, most of them in close range. It only takes 700 years to figure it out.

A lifetime of civilization

“It is clear that the lifespan of communication civilization is a key component of this problem, and that those in the galaxy need a much longer life span to have some active contemporary civilizations,” the researchers wrote in their study.

And then there’s the question of survival. Do other potential civilizations survive as long as they exist on Earth?

If the search for this life reveals nothing about 7,000 light years away, the researchers suggest it could be one of two things.

First, the life expectancy of these civilizations may be less than 2,000 years – meaning that we have reached our own end.

Second, it suggests that life on Earth is unique and occurs in a much more random process than the astrobiological Copernican limitations established in the study.

Small M-dwarf stars orbiting Earth-like planets can emit harmful radiation that “makes life difficult”, said Consulis. M-dwarf stars are common in our galaxy and host rocky, earth-sized planets.

Later, researchers will see if life beyond our galaxy is outside its borders.

“Our search for alien intelligent civilizations not only reveals the existence of life, but also gives us clues as to how long our own civilization has been,” says Conselis.

“If we find that intelligent life is normal, it reveals that our civilization can last for a few hundred years. Alternatively, if we do not have active civilizations in our galaxy, it is a bad sign for our own long-term existence. And we are finding fate. “