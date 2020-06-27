There were no passengers at Teruel Airport, but it was empty

(CNN) – The busiest airports in Spain? Madrid and Barcelona come to mind and under normal circumstances, they are the right answer.

However, when Aragon’s Teruel Airport recently topped Spain’s airport operational rankings, it became clear that these were nothing but normal times – but then, Teruel is not your typical airport.

Fittings for windy, busy airport in the highlands of eastern Spain are not preferred. Above all, we are talking about one of Europe’s most populous regions.

The province of Teruel is very rare in the travels of millions of tourists who visit Spain every year. Even in Spanish, this rural, off-the-beat path has retained the aura of destination mystery, as many have heard it somewhere, but few have visited it.

This is not for nothing, the “grassroots political organization” that got the first MP elected to the Spanish parliament last year, has chosen to name it “Teruel Existis”, hoping to put the territory back on the map.

Deep storage

The Kovid-19, or its aftermath shocks in the travel sector, have raised the profile of Teruel Airport in the aviation industry.

Teruel Airport’s customers are not passengers, but airplanes themselves.

The same dry climate that made the area one of Spain’s ham producing centers “Teruel Ham” Having its own protected status of origin, it is a top choice for airlines with high efficiency in their flights.

“The climate in Teruel is favorable for ‘deep storage’, in which case the aircraft can last longer without major maintenance tasks and is best protected to resume operations,” a spokesman for the German flag-carrier Lufthansa tells CNN Travel.

Lufthansa, Etihad and British Airways flights are parked at Teruel. READ Wirecard Fallout Germany, Inc. David Ramos / Getty Images

The airport is Tarmac Aerosave, a French aviation group that provides storage, maintenance and recycling services to the aviation industry and operates two similar sites in the south of France.

With declining passenger demand and uncertainty about the future of the sky-high travel industry, very few airlines have proposed eliminating those four-engine behemoths, and some of them ended up in Teruel.

The place ran out

One of these airlines was Air France, which stored 180 aircraft out of a total of 224 aircraft. Most of these are located at French bases in Paris and Toulouse, but some A380s have been shipped to Teruel before the company. It has announced that they are moving forward with their retirement, originally planned for 2022. As of June 11, Air France sources confirmed that the airline had five A380s in Teruel.

There they will find company in “Vienna,” “Zurich” and “Brussels”, three A380s flown to Lufthansa Aragonese Airfield. The German carrier is sending all of its A340-600 aircraft to Teruel, where they will be canceled in the next two to three months. It is not expected that these flights will be back in service for at least one and a half years.

The arrival of a very large fleet will increase the already substantial workload at the airport, which has the capacity to store up to 125 at any one time.

Increased demand has resulted in the pandemic to the Teruel airport used for aircraft maintenance and storage. David Ramos / Getty Images READ Wirecard Fallout Germany, Inc.

Although Explosions of operations at Teruel Previously, Transero, Russia’s second-largest airline, crashed in 2015, and this was the first time the airport was operating at capacity when most of its aircraft were shipped there.

Pedro Siege, director of the Teruel plant at Tarmac Aerosave, told CNN on June 17 that 66 aircraft were stored at the airport before the pandemic, and now have 109 – an additional 43 aircraft.

The arrival of some large aircraft – nine A380s and 40 A340s at Teruel – as of early June – will increase the already substantial workload at the airport, which is capable of storing up to 125 at any given time.

How flights are handled

This will soon help with the planned 24 million (26.9 million) expansion project, including a flight painting facility and a large hangar that can hold two A380s at once.

That’s why airport operators are thinking about how to optimize the existing space. Twenty-five airplanes were already put on unpaid ground, and employees were called back from Furlough. This is a laborious task because they require special care and maintenance while the aircraft are in storage.

A hangar at Teruel. Jose Jordan / STR / AFP by Getty Images

Air France estimates that the aircraft will have 150 hours of work in three phases with “active storage” between one and three months.

There is an early preparatory phase when engines, air vents and other key areas are protected, fluid is drained and lubrication of the wings and landing gear.

This is followed by a series of repetitive inspections, which include periodically moving the aircraft to reduce tension on the tires and re-start engines and power.

The lightly populated Teruel region is known for its dry climate. READ Wirecard Fallout Germany, Inc. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP by Getty Images

Whenever it is time to bring the aircraft back into service, procedures for restarting the operational life may take another two days, removing defenses and performing additional inspections.

Ironically, the same travel restrictions that increased operational levels at airports like Teruel may also serve as a limiting factor.