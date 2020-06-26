Third PGA golfer tests positive for coronavirus

McCarthy said he felt tired on Thursday, but thought about how hard he was the week before.
“Last night I woke up at midnight with extra aches and pains and realized that something was off,” McCarthy said. “I felt I had to do testing at that point before I went to the course.”
The PGA said McCarthy would automatically follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The PGA said McCarthy’s caddy, along with two other players who golfed with him in the first round, including Matt Wallace and Bud Cowley and their caddy, were tested. McCarthy was the only positive outcome, but Kawley decided to break away from caution.
“I am very grateful to have tested the negativity but I have decided to take great care of my peers and everyone involved in the tournament,” Kawley said.
“We have asked everyone what Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating – do your best to take this virus seriously and make your own health a priority, but also your fellow competitors and you,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
“We will continue to have direct contact with local and state government and health officials this week and we will return to golf,” he said.
