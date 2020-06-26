sport

Third PGA golfer tests positive for coronavirus

24 mins ago
by Niki J. Layton
“For the health and well-being of all involved in the tournament and in the community, the Tour implements its response plan, including consultation with medical professionals, working with those in close contact with him,” Advertisement Said.

McCarthy said he felt tired on Thursday, but thought about how hard he was the week before.

“Last night I woke up at midnight with extra aches and pains and realized that something was off,” McCarthy said. “I felt I had to do testing at that point before I went to the course.”

The PGA said McCarthy would automatically follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The PGA said McCarthy’s caddy, along with two other players who golfed with him in the first round, including Matt Wallace and Bud Cowley and their caddy, were tested. McCarthy was the only positive outcome, but Kawley decided to break away from caution.

“I am very grateful to have tested the negativity but I have decided to take great care of my peers and everyone involved in the tournament,” Kawley said.

“We have asked everyone what Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating – do your best to take this virus seriously and make your own health a priority, but also your fellow competitors and you,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“We will continue to have direct contact with local and state government and health officials this week and we will return to golf,” he said.

Last week’s golfer Nick Watney Positively tested at the RBC Heritage Tournament, and Cameron Champ Positives were tested earlier this week.
Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

