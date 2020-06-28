This is how the Yankees and Mets work in the short season

Gerrit Cole became one of the most sought-after free agent starting pitchers in history in the last offseason after a dominant year with Houston.

While his first half of 2019 was spectacular, the loss in the second half of the year made the game a top target in the right-hander market.

After going 9-5 with a 3.09 ERA before the All-Star Game and a 1.020 WHIP in 19, Cole was out in the second half, finishing 11-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 0.723 WHIP. Outings in the regular season.

The 2020 season does not look as if someone is ated, even if it is played, and players will not have the usual six months of the regular season to prove their worth. Instead, it is a 60-game, nine-week sprint in which a slow start is not easily eliminated.

The Yankees and Mets enter this short season, first cut by the COVID-19 pandemic, then have a labor dispute, high expectations and players who are well-suited to get started, and others who usually have a full season – no luxury this year.

It is no surprise that the Yankees’ new ace is generally fantastic for most of the year, although he is completely different from Cole’s stats last year, but now he has a huge deal and work to do with the new surroundings.

On the other side of town, Robinson Cano is generally consistent from start to finish, but that didn’t happen in his difficult first season with the Mets, when he had just .646 OPS in the first half, before rebounding with an OPS of .880 in the second half.

Those ugly first few months may chalk up to new surroundings, but Kano and the Mets won’t get a similar shaky start in 2020 from second baseman out of the gate.

Even Jacob DeGrom, the winner of the back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards, needs a month to find his form a year ago before it becomes almost unseemly at the end of this season. In his first Cy Young season, DeGrom had no such problems, but the right-hander finished with a 4.85 ERA after three consecutive subpar outings last April.

Marcus Stroman, who has been on the field throughout 2019 when he traded from Toronto to the Mets, had a 4.14 ERA in his career in the first half, dropping to 3.33 in the second half.

Steven Matz got off to a tough start last year, just like the Juris Family in the bullpen. Matz was significantly better year after year and showed signs of improvement in the second half.

In The Bronx, Aaron Judge has traditionally been strong at the start, often due to injuries year after year. How he recovers from the broken rib he is dealing with in spring training affects his production.

In the Yankees rotation, J.A. Hop’s career before the All-Star break had a 4.35 ERA. It drops to 3.60 in the second half – and that’s a trend he has shown over the previous two seasons. Hop has many reasons to change this story because he could be a free agent in this offseason.

With all the other factors affecting this wild year, it is impossible to foresee whether the forecasts will stand. Players are two weeks away from Opening Day when spring training is off, and they now have three weeks to prepare again – and only if everything goes well.