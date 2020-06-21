This Japan-China island conflict could be Asia’s next military flashpoint

Tokyo and Beijing are both uninhabited islands known as the Senkakas of Japan and the Dios of China, although they have been their own, but Japan has ruled them since 1972.

Tensions over the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) rock chain southwest of Tokyo have dwindled for years, with hundreds of years of claims that Japan or China are unlikely to back down on land that is considered a national birthright in both capitals.

In that respect, the islands are not like the rocky heights of the Himalayas, where decades of tension broke out Monday night on the ill-defined border between China and the Indian Territory, resulting in a clash that left at least 20 Indian troops dead. .

The fight, though deadly, has been relatively limited – and the two sides have since reduced tensions.

But the unexpected fire in Senkaku / Dios leads to a military confrontation between China and the United States.

Because the US has a mutual defense agreement with Japan. If the Japanese territory invades a foreign power, the United States is responsible for protecting it.

Fears of clashes escalated last week after Japan’s Coastguard announced that Chinese ships were seen in close proximity to the Senaka / Diaoyu islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for consecutive days.

As of Friday, those sightings had reached 67 consecutive days.

Taking an undesirable attitude

In response to increased Chinese presence, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated Tokyo’s decision at a news conference last Wednesday.

“The Senkaku Islands are under our control and undoubtedly our territory is historically and internationally compliant. These activities are serious. We will respond strongly and calmly to China,” Suga said.

The Chinese foreign ministry echoed Japanese government sentiments from a reverse perspective.

“The island of Diou and its affiliated islands are inherent in Chinese territory, and it is our inherent right to conduct patrolling and law enforcement activities in these waters.”

Similar comments have recently been published in China Global Times Newspaper. The report, “Japanese conservatives are hindering retrieval of Sino-Japanese relations by hyping up the Diuo Islands dispute,” criticized Japan’s ongoing efforts to change the islands’ governance in Okinawa prefecture, posing serious harm to Japan-China relations.

On its surface, the move by the Ishigaki City Council, which governs the islands, seems very harmless.

Japan’s Asahi Shimbun said the council wanted to isolate the islands from the populated areas of Ishigaki Island to streamline administrative practices.

But in a resolution before the Ishigaki City Council, the city “insists the islands are part of Japanese territory.”

It is the ranking language in Beijing.

“Changing the administrative position at this time will complicate the dispute and make it more vulnerable to the crisis,” Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the University of China’s Foreign Affairs, told the Global Times.

The vote will be held in Ishigaki at Monday’s council meeting.

Prior to last week, there was a “crisis” on the islands in 2012.

That year, Japan nationalized the then privately owned islands to prevent the planned sale of Tokyo’s then governor, a tough nationalist who hopes to develop the islands.

The plan has led to massive and unusual street protests across China, amid nationalist ideologies.

Protesters threw rubble at Japanese embassy in Beijing, looted Japanese shops and restaurants, and demonstrations turned violent as Japanese cars were towed.

In the full illustration of what the islands look like in Chinese consciousness, a fellow Chinese man runs a Toyota Corolla and his fellow countrymen are thrown into a coma.

Controversial History

China says its claim to the islands stretches back to the 1400s when it was used as a platform for fishermen.

However, Japan noted that China did not find control of the islands in the 1885 survey, so it officially recognized them as Japanese sovereign territory in 1895.

A group of settlers made dried fish and collected feathers, which at one time had more than 200 inhabitants, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japan sold the islands to the descendants of the original settlers in 1932, but the factory failed in 1940 and eventually the islands became desolate. The Japanese surrender at the end of World War II in 1945 only served to cloud the problem.

The islands were maintained by the US occupation force after the war. But in 1972, Washington returned them to Japan as part of their departure from Okinawa.

The chain is also owned by self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be the province of China.

And the objections to the administrative reassessment of the islands in Taiwan are what make the islands so hooked on their rights.

Tai Wen-yi, the city councilman in Taiwan’s Yilan County, said the flotilla of fishing boats from the area would be operated to “protect” the islands from Japan if the Japanese change. A report from the Taipei Times

The Senkaku / Dios defense of the Japan Self Defense Force (JSDF) has been around for the past several years. Council on Foreign Relations Notes Tokyo has established new military bases near the defense of the islands. The JSDF is also building its marines and drilling in the island war.

Although the islands are uninhabited, there are economic benefits, according to the CFR.

The islands have “potential oil and natural gas reserves, proximity to popular shipping routes and are surrounded by great fishing areas,” it said.

What provokes friction

Says William Cheung, Senior Fellow at ISIS-Youssef Ishaq Institute, Singapore.

“Compared to other flash points in the region – the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea’s arms programs – the East China Sea combines a unique and glowing mix of history, prestige and territory.” Chong wrote this month in The Interpreter , Blog of the Loewe Institute of Australia.

Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) Paint an illustration Something that is easily portrayed – the crew of a crippled ship or an aircraft on an island – can become a serious international event.

“If Chinese fishing crews, Coast Guard men or members of the military are on board the Senkakus, there is no doubt that the Japanese Coast Guard will try to remove them from law enforcement action. The website said.

In the current climate of the Indo-Pacific, China is ready to advance its claims. For example, in the South China Sea, China has moved aircraft to man-made islands; It sank a Vietnamese fishing boat and crashed into another; It harassed a Malaysia-chartered survey ship and sent one of the water claimed by Indonesia; In the last few weeks alone, Taiwanese fighters have been warned by Chinese warplanes at least five times.

In stark contrast to what is happening in the East China Sea, Beijing re-categorized its island claims in the South China Sea, giving Spratly / Nansha and Paracel / Jisha Islands more prominent status in the country’s government.

Then there is the India-China border in the Himalayas. Before and after last Monday’s deadly clash, Beijing could bear in the mountains with stories and images of new military hardware.

Chong argues that it is unwise to assume that at some point Senkakus / Dionysus was not recognized for such attention.

“The question is not whether we want to challenge Japan on China and the islands, which are now the target of the US full-court press. The question is when and how? Japanese (and American) policymakers will stay up all night,” Chung wrote.