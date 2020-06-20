The high-ranking deputy of schools Chancellor Richard Carranza officially jumped ship, while another higher academic joined the Education Department Exodus, comparing an observer to an escape from the Titanic.

Cheryl Watson-Harris, Caronza’s first deputy chancellor, as a suburban Atlanta native with 99,000 students. Is leaving to become superintendent of schools in DeKalb County.

She submitted her resignation from June 30 and will begin her new job on July 1.

Resigning from June 30, Tomas Hanna is DOE’s chief human capital officer. The Coatesville, Pa., School district of 6,024 students named Hannah the new superintendent on Thursday. Hannah, who earns 8 218,671 a year in NYC, will receive $ 220,000 in Coatesville, officials said.

Their departures are one of nine “executive superintendents” whose 9209,000-year positions have been created by Carranza since becoming the NYC Schools Chief in Spring 2018. He held the post of Superintendent at Manor, Texas, with 9,621 students.

Some DOE insiders are reopening in the fall amid the epidemic, a staggering shift to remote learning and the uncertainty of schools for 1.1 million children.

“The Titanic is sinking, and the deck chairs are moving around,” one organizer told The Post.

Others say the DOE is outpacing the external recruitment freeze – as part of a nationwide budget reduction campaign – by issuing national announcements for candidates to replace Watson-Harris and Spencer.

DOE stated that positions would be exempt from the recruitment freeze if they were legally mandated or “COVID-related.”

According to DOE officials, the positions of First Deputy Chancellor and Executive Superintendent are “COVID-related.” But a spokeswoman has not given the group any formal standards, with a complete overhaul of how the characters are “critical … how schools are and do their job as a result of the pandemic.”

Some observers call it a big loophole.

“It provides a boiler-plate excuse for uncontrolled hiring of central officials,” said David Bloomfield, a professor of education at the Brooklyn College and CUNY Grad Center.

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Thursday appointed Cheryl Watson-Harris as its next superintendent, 6-1. The dissenting trustee said that Watson-Harris did not lead a district and would not earn a doctorate until next year.

At the beginning of her resume, Watson-Harris boasted “record gains” on her clock in NYC test scores in math and English, disputing expert Fred Smith.

Although Carranza declined to comment on NYC’s selective schools examining applicants, The Post reported that Watson-Harris enrolled her own children in higher and less diverse schools.

Watson-Harris earns 1 241,000 a year in NYC. DeKalb County offers her a salary of $ 325,000, plus incentives – $ 500, a cost account, a company car or $ 600-a-month car allowance, and an annual supplemental retirement contribution of $ 12,000, the Atlanta Journal Constitution has learned Public-Records Request.

The DOE said in an internal memo that it would conduct a nationwide search for her.

DOE spokesman Daniel Filson reflects well on NYC: “When the strong leaders in our system take their extensive knowledge and expertise to other districts, this is a testament to the skills they learned while in New York City, and we wish them well. “