Ticktock users troll the Trump campaign over the Tulsa rally

26 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
US President Donald Trump walks to the press before departing the White House on June 20, 2020 in Washington, DC, for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. - Donald Trump will defy the risk of triggering a coronavirus outbreak at his first reelection rally in months on Saturday, hoping the controversial Oklahoma event will instead reignite his misfiring campaign. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Many of those who asked for tickets may have trollted the president – mainly in a stunt set up by social media platform Ticktack.
Last week, Trump Tweeted “Nearly a million people have requested tickets to Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!” And they expected a local official to see 100,000 people near the arena. On Saturday, however, registered attendees did not fill the Tulsa Bank of Oklahoma Center Arena, which accepted rally participants on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the Trump team broke plans to speak to the “overflow” area outside the presidency. Arena.

In the days leading up to Trump’s Saturday rally, a coordinated effort at Ticktack has been launched, encouraging people to register online for a free event and not show up. Tick ​​talk is generally considered a venue for teenagers to dance, and not necessarily a political act.

A Trump campaign official told CNN: “We have legitimate 300K signups of Republicans who voted in the last four elections. [TikTok] Children. It feared violent protests. This was evident in the absence of families and children at the rally. We usually have thousands of families. “

Although teens and other young people appear to be heavily involved in the ticktack effort, 51-year-old grandmother Mary Jo Lapp, who lives in Fort Dodge, Iowa, has been instrumental in encouraging people to go to the Trump website, register for the event – and not attend.

“This 19,000-seat auditorium is for all of us who just want to see full or completely empty reserve tickets and stand alone on stage,” said Lapp Says She already had 1,000 or more followers on Ticktack.

And then, along with choreographed dances, comedic bravery and school campuses, the grandmother’s prompt became its own challenge. Inspired users have started posting videos showing that they have registered for the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter have garnered thousands of likes.

READ  Biden's campaign called Trump's coronavirus comments 'outrageous'

One video called for fans of South Korean pop music to join the trolling campaign, with more than a quarter million views. Fans of music called K-Pop are a force on social media – they posted over 6 billion tweets last year alone. They have a history of taking action for social justice.

Earlier this month, K-pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, drowning out “White Lives Matter” and other black anti-hashtags.

Lapp, who said she worked on former South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign in Iowa last autumn, told CNN she was upset when the rally was first announced that it was going to be on a June date, in honor of the end of slavery in the United States.

The Trump campaign last week dismissed the effort. Erin Perrin, the Principal Deputy Communications Director for the Trump campaign, told CNN on Tuesday, “The Leftists do all this. “

On Saturday night, pictures showed empty sections of the BOK Center, Laupp And the youngsters of Ticktock celebrated. “Gen Z can’t stop,” said a young man Writes in Ticktack.
Democratic Republic of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweeted at Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said, “You were rocked by teens in a ticktack filled with Trump campaign w / fake ticket reservations, and you were fooled into believing that your white supremacist open mic wanted enough to pack an arena during COVID.”
Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who led John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, Tweeted, “American teenagers make a brutal blow against @realDonaldTrump

The Chinese company-owned ticktalk has attracted the attention of US lawmakers in the past.

Last year, Sense Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton asked the US intelligence community to assess the national security risks of Txtock and other Chinese-owned platforms.

