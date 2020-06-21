Ticktock users troll the Trump campaign over the Tulsa rally

In the days leading up to Trump’s Saturday rally, a coordinated effort at Ticktack has been launched, encouraging people to register online for a free event and not show up. Tick talk is generally considered a venue for teenagers to dance, and not necessarily a political act.
A Trump campaign official told CNN: “We have legitimate 300K signups of Republicans who voted in the last four elections. [TikTok] Children. It feared violent protests. This was evident in the absence of families and children at the rally. We usually have thousands of families. “
Although teens and other young people appear to be heavily involved in the ticktack effort, 51-year-old grandmother Mary Jo Lapp, who lives in Fort Dodge, Iowa, has been instrumental in encouraging people to go to the Trump website, register for the event – and not attend.
And then, along with choreographed dances, comedic bravery and school campuses, the grandmother’s prompt became its own challenge. Inspired users have started posting videos showing that they have registered for the event. Similar posts on Instagram and Twitter have garnered thousands of likes.
One video called for fans of South Korean pop music to join the trolling campaign, with more than a quarter million views. Fans of music called K-Pop are a force on social media – they posted over 6 billion tweets last year alone. They have a history of taking action for social justice.
Earlier this month, K-pop fans rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, drowning out “White Lives Matter” and other black anti-hashtags.
Lapp, who said she worked on former South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign in Iowa last autumn, told CNN she was upset when the rally was first announced that it was going to be on a June date, in honor of the end of slavery in the United States.
The Trump campaign last week dismissed the effort. Erin Perrin, the Principal Deputy Communications Director for the Trump campaign, told CNN on Tuesday, “The Leftists do all this. “
The Chinese company-owned ticktalk has attracted the attention of US lawmakers in the past.
Leave a Comment