Tina Fey pulls ’30 Rock’ Blackface episodes off platforms upon request

According to a letter Fay wrote to streaming services, Fay apologized for the episodes and “the pain they caused.”

The letter is first Obtained by vulture And confirmed to CNN by NBC Universal and Fay’s agent.

“As we strive to work and make the race better in America, we believe that these episodes, which feature actors in a race-changing makeup, are best taken for granted,” she said. “I now understand that the purpose of using these images by whites is not free passage.”