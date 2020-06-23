Tina Fey pulls ’30 Rock’ Blackface episodes off platforms upon request

According to a letter Fay wrote to streaming services, Fay apologized for the episodes and “the pain they caused.”
“As we strive to work and make the race better in America, we believe that these episodes, which feature actors in a race-changing makeup, are best taken for granted,” she said. “I now understand that the purpose of using these images by whites is not free passage.”
Among the episodes set to drag is Season 3, Episode 2; Season 5, Episode 4; Season 5, Episode 10 and Season 6, Episode 19, according to NBC Universal. Two of them are Jane Krakowski, in white, in blackface, and Jon Hamm in another in blackface, Vulture reported. Some of them have been removed Hulu
And Amazon
, And some episodes are available for purchase on YouTube as of Tuesday.
CNN has contacted Krakowski and Hamm representatives for comment and is waiting to hear back.
“Going forward, a comedy-loving child doesn’t have to make a mistake on these tropes and get rid of their ugliness,” Fay said. “Thank you NBC Universal for honoring this request.”
“30 Rock,” which ran from 2006 to 2013, was critically acclaimed for its run and earned 103 Emmy nominations, winning 16. However, even after its run and hitting streaming services, the show has been accused Perpetuates stereotypes
, Especially by characters like Tracy Jordan, played by black comedian Tracy Morgan.
Fay’s recent Netflix effort, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, was criticized for occasionally appearing in Brownface as Krakowski as a white Native American character.
“30 Rock” is set to air on NBC’s upcoming Peacock streaming service.
The Black Face in Contemporary Comedy
The Black Face
Minstrel shows emerged in the mid-19th century when white actors played their faces with shoe polishes or burnt cork to play caricatures of black Americans, usually for the amusement of white audiences.
But the old racist tradition is still a controversial part of contemporary comedy. Blackface depiction of Jimmy Fallon
Chris Rock made the rounds again earlier this year on “Saturday Night Live” in 2000 Jimmy Kimmel’s black face print
NBA player Carl Malone reappeared last year.
Film critic and writer Karina Longworth enters “30 Rock” speech on Twitter Tweeted the synopsis of “the birth of the industry.”
Historical analysis of the Black Face in entertainment uses “30 Rock” as an example.
In it, cinematographer Nicholas Summond, who wrote the analysis, said that the election of a black president “somehow allowed media producers to more freely express racist stereotypes and sentiments.
In other words, the use of the blackface for racism usually ends up being racist.
“30 Rock” is a US. Racism in art, among other things, is a fresh piece of entertainment that is under new scrutiny.
HBO dragged Max “Gone with the Wind.”
From its service to the re-release of the film about slaves and the “historical context” of the Civil War South. .
